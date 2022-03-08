Florida Panthers Pregame II: Lundell out vs. Penguins, Knight back to Charlotte

The Florida Panthers will be without rookie center Anton Lundell on Tuesday night against the Pittsburgh Penguins with coach Andrew Brunette not giving much of an update on an apparent left leg injury.

On Monday, Lundell was called for hooking at 10:31 of the first period.

When he came out of the box, he was on the rush when he was pushed down to the ice by Buffalo’s Mattias Samuelsson.

Lundell landed on his left leg and slid awkwardly into the end boards.

He did not return to the game after going to the dressing room in the first period.

Florida, for what it is worth, did not place Lundell on Injured Reserve on Tuesday with Brunette again saying he did not think the injury was too serious.

“I saw him today and he is day-to-day,” Brunette said. “We’ll kind of know more in the next day or so as to the extent of it. We don’t expect it to be too long.”

Maxim Mamin will rejoin the lineup Tuesday.

One of the other big stories to come out of Florida’s 6-1 win over the Sabres on Monday was the play of rookie goalie Spencer Knight.

After spending the past month with the AHL Charlotte Checkers, Knight stepped in and gave up one goal on 30 shots.

Tuesday, he was returned to Charlotte.

Florida, right now, will go with Sergei Bobrovsky for the time being. The Panthers have days in between starts through their next five games before playing in Anaheim next Friday after playing in Las Vegas the night before.

Expect Knight to join the team at some point during the West Coast trip.

“Keep him in the flow,” Brunette said of Knight. “I think we’ll see him here again as some point. You guys watched him last night; he was outstanding. This is part of his development, the road we have for him. We’ll see how he does.”

