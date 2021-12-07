Watch — The FHN Morning Skate: Barkov returns for Panthers

The Florida Panthers will have their captain back in the lineup tonight in St. Louis as Sasha Barkov returns after missing the past eight games.

More on that here at FHN in a few minutes.

The Panthers will start Spencer Knight in net with Gus Forsling also coming off IR.

The Blues, hit by Covid-19 and injuries, will dress 19 players tonight instead of 20 due to cap concerns.

Florida certainly would like to win this one — it has won just three of nine on the road this season — and go to Arizona riding a four-game winning streak.

