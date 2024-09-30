Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Video Drops Tuesday. How to Watch

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers will begin their defense of the Stanley Cup a week from Tuesday, so, get ready for the team’s new journey by celebrating the first one.

Tomorrow, NHL Productions drops the official Florida Panthers Stanley Cup championship film on ESPN+.

The Stanley Cup championship film is 1 hour 25 minutes long and starts with the expansion Panthers loss in the 1996 Stanley Cup Final to the Colorado Avalanche, recaps Florida’s loss to Vegas in 2023, and then gets into the run to the 2024 Stanley Cup which started with a loss in Minnesota on Opening Night.

The video, which will make its traditional television debut on Sunday at 1 p.m. on ESPN2, features a few behind-the-scene moments from exclusive locker room access to going fishing with Bill Zito prior to the start of the Eastern Conference final against the New York Rangers.

While the video touches on the regular season — there are a lot of game highlights narrated by calls from Doug Plagens, Steve Goldstein, and Randy Moller — the meat of the championship video focused on the playoffs.

It takes just 10 minutes for the program to get to the opening-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

There is a ‘viewer discretion warning’ for mature language as nothing is bleeped out.

Salty language from the likes of Matthew Tkachuk and Paul Maurice is on full display in the this one — especially after wins.

Just before the video wraps up with the Panthers enjoying their championship parade down A1A on Fort Lauderdale Beach, the final radio call is shown with Plagens and Billy Lindsay going nuts in the booth.

Lindsay speaking afterward about the emotion of that moment may be worth the watch alone.

Some of the footage also shows what was said on the ice in the mad celebrations following the Game 7 win against the Edmonton Oilers, including between Maurice and Sam Reinhart, as well as a nice moment between Maurice and Kyle Okposo.

We also finally get to hear what Maurice said to the team when he turned his back to the crowd at the Fort Lauderdale celebration.

Previous videos from that moment were hard to hear; this is pretty clear.

Last week, Prime Video announced a six-part docuseries which goes behind-the-scenes in NHL life.

That features the Panthers and Tkachuk; all six episodes of that drop on Friday.

Florida Panthers Stanley Cup Championship Film

Airing Dates

Tuesday: ESPN+

ESPN+ Sunday: ESPN2, 1 p.m.

ESPN2, 1 p.m. Sunday: SN360, 6 p.m.

SN360, 6 p.m. Oct. 7: Prime Video Canada

Prime Video Canada Oct. 8: SportsNet, 2 p.m.

