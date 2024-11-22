Florida Panthers Start Black Friday Early with $19 Tickets

The Florida Panthers are getting a head start on Black Friday and have put up tickets to certain games for as low as $19.

That includes Monday’s game against the Ovi-less Washington Capitals — before Black Friday even starts.

The $19 price point refers to Matthew Tkachuk.

The sale includes 10 games including the Capitals (Monday), Carolina Hurricanes (Jan. 2), Pittsburgh Penguins (Jan. 3), Detroit Red Wings (Jan. 16), and Tampa Bay Lightning (March 3).

The first visit to Sunrise by the Edmonton Oilers since Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final on Feb. 27 is also included.

Tickets at the special rate go on sale today at noon through Dec. 1.

Taxes and fees add about $3 to each ticket.

The Panthers are also offering $23 tickets to other select games on Dec. 2 for Cyber Monday.

Which games are included in that promotion have not been released.

ON DECK: GAME 21

COLORADO AVALANCHE AT FLORIDA PANTHERS