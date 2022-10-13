FHN Today: Finally Time for the Florida Panthers to Start Season

Raise your hand if you are ready for some Florida Panthers hockey!

Ok, you in the back, stop jumping up and down.

It certainly is good to have the NHL back with games starting last week in Europe and here in North America on Tuesday.

The Panthers, who had the biggest offseason this side of Calgary, will finally get things rolling tonight against the Islanders in beautiful downtown Elmont, New York.

Florida went 3-0 against the Islanders last season although the first two wins came in the first month and came on New York’s marathon road trip.

The Panthers are 1-0 all-time at the Racetrack.

FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW

The Florida Panthers did not give Sam Reinhart much of a chance to show the goods up on the top line with Sasha Barkov and Carter Verhaeghe last year as that experiment lasted all of two games.

They hope to be together for a lot longer this time around.

— We will have the Florida and New York lines — as well as the latest betting information for tonight’s game — later this morning.

— The Panthers will sport AutoNation patches on the front of their jersey tonight and on the road for the rest of the next three seasons.

— Check out the FHN YouTube channel RIGHT HERE — and hear from Paul Maurice and Radko Gudas following Wednesday’s practice in Sunrise.

There will be pregame videos up later today as well.

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

The New York Islanders had a lot going on last season and ended up making some big changes in the offseason with coach Barry Trotz not returning.

The Islanders should be right back in the thick of the Metropolitan race as this will be a big year for the franchise.

With the Panthers on Long Island, check out the work at NYI Hockey Now throughout the day.

— Mason Marchment feels like a part of the Dallas Stars and says “that’s all I can ask for.”

“I just think it’s confidence,” Marchment said. “When I got put with all of those good players in Florida, I realized that my game helps their game in a way, and when I mentally figured that out, it just made everything easier.”

— Carl Hagelin is a two-time Cup champ with the Penguins but a hip injury may cost him this season with the Washington Capitals.

— After all the bluster surrounding Sunday’s waiver wire, the Boston Bruins are all back together. For the most part.

— The Philadelphia Flyers are going young with 12 of their players under the age of 25.

— Checking out the best in bling as Colorado Hockey Now ranks the best Stanley Cup rings as the Colorado Avalanche get their diamond encrusted golf balls.

— The Calgary Flames are not naming a captain this season.

— The Bell Center went crazy when the Montreal Canadiens introduced Carey Price before the season-opener on Wednesday night.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT NEW YORK ISLANDERS