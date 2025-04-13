FHN Today/NHL Links
FHN Today: Panthers Still in Running for Home Ice in Playoffs
The Florida Panthers have a pretty clear idea of which team they will play in the first round of the playoffs later this week — or, perhaps technically, next week.
A day ago, the projected finishes in the Atlantic Division were murky.
There were more possible Round 1 matchups than Paul Maurice has come up with line combinations lately.
It was possible but not very probable that Florida could finish in any of the top three positions or even the drop to the first wild card.
This morning? Things are a lot clearer.
By virtue of the Islanders and the Rangers losing, and Montreal picking up a point in an overtime loss to Toronto, the Islanders, Rangers and Red Wings were eliminated.
Columbus ripped Washington with a 7-0 shutout to barely stay alive.
A regulation win for Montreal or regulation loss for Columbus will end that drama. Any combination of a point gained by Montreal or a point lost by Columbus will do the trick.
Where does all of this drama leave the Panthers?
With Toronto four points ahead and a game in hand, Florida will not win the Atlantic this season.
The Lightning have at least a chance of catching Toronto with three games left and four points back. A tie would go to Tampa Bay.
Ottawa still has a mathematical chance of catching Florida and dropping Florida to the wild-card spot but it is highly improbable. The Senators would have to win their three remaining games in regulation — and Florida would have to lose its remaining two in regulation.
The real battle is between the Panthers and Lightning for home ice advantage. It could go down to the last day of the season.
Both teams have 98 points, but Tampa Bay has three games remaining to Florida’s two.
The Panthers travel to Tampa for their regular-season finale on Tuesday.
Tampa Bay plays Buffalo before meeting Florida, then face the Rangers in its final game.
Florida plays the Rangers before closing out against Tampa Bay.
Buffalo had won eight of their previous 10 before the loss to Florida last night. They can do the Panthers a solid by beating Tampa Bay tonight.
Right now it is mathematically likely that Florida will play Tampa Bay in the first round.
But it could still be Toronto. The overwhelming probability says it will be the Lightning.
Now, we just need to know where — and when — Game 1 will be.
Might be time to plan that drive to Tampa.
FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW
- The Panthers kept the good times going with their third straight win, this one 3-2 in a shootout against the Sabres in Sunrise.
- Vitek Vanecek was terrific.
- Uvis Balinskis had another strong game, this one coming in No. 100.
- Paul Maurice said the Panthers expect Matthew Tkachuk to return to practice this week.
- We told you: The Panthers signed Jack Devine. He’s going to start in Charlotte, with his ELC starting next season.
- Aaron Ekblad is ready to jump in for the Panthers when his suspension ends after Game 2.
NHL NEWS, LINKS
- The Philadelphia Flyers keep finding ways to win under interim coach Brad Shaw. They beat the Islanders in a shootout on Saturday.
- And, the New York Islanders are out. Officially this time.
- How much is too much for Sidney Crosby?
- The Colorado Avalanche will open against the Stars, that we knew. Saturday, the Avs lost to the Kings.
- The Montreal Canadiens got a point against Toronto, still in Wild Card 2.
- The Vegas Golden Knights win the Pacific after handing the Predators yet another loss.
- Carolina snaps a four-game skid, knock the Rangers from the playoffs. Again, officially.
- Alec Martinez announces retirement, plays final game with the Blackhawks.
- Pat Maroon also plays in his final game.
- The Kings and the Oilers will meet again in the first round.
ON DECK: GAME No. 81
NEW YORK RANGERS at FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Monday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (Naples/FtM)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Last Season vs. Rangers — Regular Season: Panthers won 2-1; Eastern Conference Finals: Panthers won 4-2.
- This Season (Panthers Lead 2-0) — At Florida: Panthers 5, Rangers 3 (Dec. 30); Monday. At MSG: Panthers 3, Rangers 1 (Oct. 24).
- All-time Regular Season Series: Rangers lead 61-36-8, 6 ties
- Postseason History: Rangers won 4-1 (1997, 1st round); Panthers won 4-2 (2024 ECF)
- Up Next for the Panthers — Regular Season Finale: Tuesday at Tampa Bay Lightning, 7:30 p.m. (ESPN/Local TV)
