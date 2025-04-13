FHN Today: Panthers Still in Running for Home Ice in Playoffs

The Florida Panthers have a pretty clear idea of which team they will play in the first round of the playoffs later this week — or, perhaps technically, next week.

A day ago, the projected finishes in the Atlantic Division were murky.

There were more possible Round 1 matchups than Paul Maurice has come up with line combinations lately.

It was possible but not very probable that Florida could finish in any of the top three positions or even the drop to the first wild card.

This morning? Things are a lot clearer.

By virtue of the Islanders and the Rangers losing, and Montreal picking up a point in an overtime loss to Toronto, the Islanders, Rangers and Red Wings were eliminated.

Columbus ripped Washington with a 7-0 shutout to barely stay alive.

A regulation win for Montreal or regulation loss for Columbus will end that drama. Any combination of a point gained by Montreal or a point lost by Columbus will do the trick.

Where does all of this drama leave the Panthers?

With Toronto four points ahead and a game in hand, Florida will not win the Atlantic this season.

The Lightning have at least a chance of catching Toronto with three games left and four points back. A tie would go to Tampa Bay.

Ottawa still has a mathematical chance of catching Florida and dropping Florida to the wild-card spot but it is highly improbable. The Senators would have to win their three remaining games in regulation — and Florida would have to lose its remaining two in regulation.

The real battle is between the Panthers and Lightning for home ice advantage. It could go down to the last day of the season.

Both teams have 98 points, but Tampa Bay has three games remaining to Florida’s two.

The Panthers travel to Tampa for their regular-season finale on Tuesday.

Tampa Bay plays Buffalo before meeting Florida, then face the Rangers in its final game.

Florida plays the Rangers before closing out against Tampa Bay.

Buffalo had won eight of their previous 10 before the loss to Florida last night. They can do the Panthers a solid by beating Tampa Bay tonight.

Right now it is mathematically likely that Florida will play Tampa Bay in the first round.

But it could still be Toronto. The overwhelming probability says it will be the Lightning.

Now, we just need to know where — and when — Game 1 will be.

Might be time to plan that drive to Tampa.

ON DECK: GAME No. 81

NEW YORK RANGERS at FLORIDA PANTHERS

