Florida Panthers Take the Stanley Cup to the Beach. Again

After surprising a few hearty souls on Fort Lauderdale Beach the morning after winning the Stanley Cup last year, the crowds were waiting for the Florida Panthers on Wednesday.

Crowds were lined up around the Elbo Room off Las Olas Boulevard and A1A when Keith Tkachuk again played chauffeur in Matthew’s golf cart with captain Sasha Barkov riding on the back set with the prize everyone was waiting for.

This came after the Panthers, again, celebrated their 5-1 win in Game 6 of the Stanley Cup Final by partying at the Sunrise arena into the early hours of Wednesday morning.

Barkov was captured coming back onto the ice with the Cup around 2 a.m. to show it off to team staffers who were partying on the club level.

On Wednesday morning, the Panthers continued what has to be their new tradition started last year.

Tkachuk and Gus Forsling poured beer and other libations from the second floor onto the crowded throng down below; players, coaches, and staff mingled with the fans who headed out early — or just stayed up — after Florida second Cup championship win the night before.

Last year, Tkachuk, Aaron Ekblad, Sam Bennett, and others took the Stanley Cup into the Atlantic much to the chagrin of those in charge of hockey’s holy grain.

On Tuesday night, Tkachuk told FHN he planned to do it again regardless of the consequences.

“They’re probably not going to let me,’’ he said, “but I’m going to anyway.”

As of lunchtime Wednesday, the Cup has stayed relatively dry although the base of the trophy appears to have been dented.

It probably will not be the first repair of Florida’s new Cup regime.

We will see how the rest of the day unfolds.

2025 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS

FLORIDA PANTHERS

UP NEXT