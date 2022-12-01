Florida Panthers Temperature Check: Have the Wheels Fallen Off?

The Florida Panthers enter December two points out of a playoff spot after going 5-6-3 during the month of November.

With the team sitting 10-9-4 through its first 23 games under head coach Paul Maurice, there is a sense of concern surrounding the team — especially from its fanbase.

I opened the mailbag yet again for this month’s rendition of the Temperature Check.

Many submissions relating to the team’s head coaching position.

As always, I pull your Hot Takes off Twitter and assign them a score of 1 to 100 — with 100 being a scorching hot take and 1 being very reasonable.

Let’s get this party started…

*Note: Some of these have been edited for the sake of clarity.

“Fire Paul Maurice” — Kyle

Heat Index: 70

For those who remember the last rendition of the Temp Check, I gave this take a 96.

I lowered that number to 70 this time around for a few reasons.