Florida Panthers Temperature Check: Have the Wheels Fallen Off?
The Florida Panthers enter December two points out of a playoff spot after going 5-6-3 during the month of November.
With the team sitting 10-9-4 through its first 23 games under head coach Paul Maurice, there is a sense of concern surrounding the team — especially from its fanbase.
I opened the mailbag yet again for this month’s rendition of the Temperature Check.
Many submissions relating to the team’s head coaching position.
As always, I pull your Hot Takes off Twitter and assign them a score of 1 to 100 — with 100 being a scorching hot take and 1 being very reasonable.
This will be a monthly feature on FHN, so if you do not want to miss out on the next one, follow me on Twitter at @ColbyDGuy.
Let’s get this party started…
*Note: Some of these have been edited for the sake of clarity.
“Fire Paul Maurice” — Kyle
Heat Index: 70
For those who remember the last rendition of the Temp Check, I gave this take a 96.
I lowered that number to 70 this time around for a few reasons.
