Florida Panthers Temp Check: NHL All-Star Break Edition

The Florida Panthers have reached the All-Star Break at a most perfect time for them.

For the majority of the month of January, the Panthers found themselves on tour like a rock group, going from rink to rink on a stretch of nine of 11 road games.

Florida made out of that stretch with a 6-3-2 record and split a back-to-back at home to head into the break.

They are in a better spot than they were when they started the stretch on Jan. 6 but there are a lot of questions to be asked with them still sitting three points back of the Washington Capitals for the final wild card spot in the East.

Now, with the New York Islanders trading for Bo Horvat, Florida’s path to the playoffs becomes even tougher.

With that being said, it is time for another edition of the Florida Panthers Temp Check.

I asked for you to send us your hot takes through comments on FHN and replies on Twitter for me to rate on a scale of 1 to 100.

The higher the number, the ‘hotter,’ or wilder, the take is.

FHN will be giving a Matthew Tkachuk poster to the person who gave the most thought-provoking take and the giveaway winner will be announced at the end of the article.

Let’s jump in.

Hey Colby – What do you think about 3 points for a regulation win, 2 points for a win in OT, and 1 point for an OT loss? Would create a little more urgency at the end of games. — David Forsyth

Heat Index: 34

Hey, David! I think this is an awesome idea.