Connect with us

Florida Panthers Hot Takes

Florida Panthers Temp Check: Send In Your Hot Takes

Published

4 hours ago

on

Florida panthers Matthew tkachuk

As the Florida Panthers head into the All-Star Break, it is time for another FHN Temp Check.

The Panthers are riding a wild comeback victory over the league-leading Boston Bruins into the break, but will it be enough?

Florida sits three points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Best Coverage of the Florida Panthers

Get FHN+ today!

Every Single Day

Get a Subscription to Florida Hockey Now!

We know many of you have opinions on that and we want to hear them.

FHN needs you to send in your hot takes relating to the Panthers or the NHL as a whole via the comments section in this article or to @ColbyDGuy on Twitter.

Be sure to get your takes in by 7 p.m. on Monday and I will react to your takes based on how ‘hot’ they are.

The higher the number, the more wild the take.

As a special thank you for your support throughout this year, the person most thought-provoking take will be rewarded with a Matthew Tkachuk All-Star poster.

We hope you guys have a nice, relaxing weekend!

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

ALL-STAR WEEKEND, SOUTH FLORIDA

Related Topics:
4 Comments
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
4 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
David Forsyth

Hey Colby – What do you think about 3 points for a regulation win, 2 points for a win in OT, and 1 point for an OT loss? Would create a little more urgency at the end of games.

0
Reply
Cory Brolund

I’ll come up with a tough one maybe, but I’m in Calgary so hard to get poster 🙁

0
Reply
Colby Guy

I will find a way to get that poster to you if you win. Don’t you worry, pal.

0
Reply
surveyjay

Ekblad has lost a step, whether it’s current injury, prior injury or just plain father time, his play has been noticeable down. Refereeing has not helped the Panthers, not one single bit. It seems every bad call has gone against us. Then when we complain, they penalize us again. This is the year of the tripping call, seems we’re good for at least two a game these days, it’s been rough man. Forsling is becoming one of the most underrated players in the league, he is among the league leaders in plus-minus over the last two years, he’s as solid… Read more »

0
Reply

Get FHN in your inbox!

Be the first to know. Enter your email to get the latest from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

FHN on Facebook

Panthers Team & Cap Info

Meta

4
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x

Get all the Florida Panthers news that's fit to print.

Sign up today and get all the best from Florida Hockey Now delivered straight to your inbox.

Thank you for subscribing.

Something went wrong.

We respect your privacy and take protecting it seriously

No thanks. I don't want.