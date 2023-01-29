Florida Panthers Temp Check: Send In Your Hot Takes

As the Florida Panthers head into the All-Star Break, it is time for another FHN Temp Check.

The Panthers are riding a wild comeback victory over the league-leading Boston Bruins into the break, but will it be enough?

Florida sits three points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Best Coverage of the Florida Panthers

Every Single Day

Get a Su bscription to Florida Hockey Now!

We know many of you have opinions on that and we want to hear them.

FHN needs you to send in your hot takes relating to the Panthers or the NHL as a whole via the comments section in this article or to @ColbyDGuy on Twitter.

Be sure to get your takes in by 7 p.m. on Monday and I will react to your takes based on how ‘hot’ they are.

The higher the number, the more wild the take.

As a special thank you for your support throughout this year, the person most thought-provoking take will be rewarded with a Matthew Tkachuk All-Star poster.

We hope you guys have a nice, relaxing weekend!

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

ALL-STAR WEEKEND, SOUTH FLORIDA