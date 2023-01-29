Florida Panthers Hot Takes
Florida Panthers Temp Check: Send In Your Hot Takes
As the Florida Panthers head into the All-Star Break, it is time for another FHN Temp Check.
The Panthers are riding a wild comeback victory over the league-leading Boston Bruins into the break, but will it be enough?
Florida sits three points behind the Pittsburgh Penguins for the final wildcard spot in the Eastern Conference.
We know many of you have opinions on that and we want to hear them.
FHN needs you to send in your hot takes relating to the Panthers or the NHL as a whole via the comments section in this article or to @ColbyDGuy on Twitter.
Be sure to get your takes in by 7 p.m. on Monday and I will react to your takes based on how ‘hot’ they are.
The higher the number, the more wild the take.
As a special thank you for your support throughout this year, the person most thought-provoking take will be rewarded with a Matthew Tkachuk All-Star poster.
We hope you guys have a nice, relaxing weekend!
FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
ALL-STAR WEEKEND, SOUTH FLORIDA
- Wednesday: Florida Panthers Alumni Game at Panthers Ice Den, Coral Springs
- Thursday through Saturday: NHL All-Star Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach.
- Friday: Skills Competition at FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
- Saturday: All-Star Game at FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
- Up Next for the Panthers: vs. Tampa Bay, Feb. 6 at 7 p.m.
Hey Colby – What do you think about 3 points for a regulation win, 2 points for a win in OT, and 1 point for an OT loss? Would create a little more urgency at the end of games.
I’ll come up with a tough one maybe, but I’m in Calgary so hard to get poster 🙁
I will find a way to get that poster to you if you win. Don’t you worry, pal.
Ekblad has lost a step, whether it’s current injury, prior injury or just plain father time, his play has been noticeable down. Refereeing has not helped the Panthers, not one single bit. It seems every bad call has gone against us. Then when we complain, they penalize us again. This is the year of the tripping call, seems we’re good for at least two a game these days, it’s been rough man. Forsling is becoming one of the most underrated players in the league, he is among the league leaders in plus-minus over the last two years, he’s as solid… Read more »