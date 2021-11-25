Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Cats survive, tie NHL record

Connect with us

26 mins ago

Fhn panthers postgame flyers

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers survived a tough defensive battle from the Philadelphia Flyers on Wednesday night but tied a longstanding NHL record as well.

The Panthers have now matched the 1963 Chicago Black Hawks who won their first 11 home games to start a season.

Florida goes for No. 12 — and to have the record all to itself — Saturday against the Seattle Kraken.

Sure, those Black Hawks did not have overtimes but relax, Francis.

This is still a pretty heady deal.

Anyway, on tonight’s episode of the FHN Panthers Postgame, Colby D. Guy joined me and we talked about Philadelphia’s effort, Aaron Ekblad’s big goal, Sergei Bobrovsky’s tremendous performance in net and the underrated Gus Forsling.

It’s jam packed with goodies.

Video from Ekblad, Bobrovsky, Andrew Brunette and Sam Bennett follows.

Have a Happy Thankgiving — and a terrific RED Friday!

