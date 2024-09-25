Florida Panthers to Hold Stanley Cup Ring Ceremony. How to Go

The Florida Panthers will hold a party when it comes to their 2024 Stanley Cup championship Ring Ceremony — and their fans are all invited.

The Panthers announced today that they would host a Ring Ceremony at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday, Oct. 7, at 6:30 p.m.

Tickets will cost $20 — or around $24 with the mandatory SeatGeek fees — with the proceeds benefiting the United Negro College Fund Fort Lauderdale and United Way of Broward County’s Mission United through the Florida Panthers Foundation.

It is not known whether SeatGeek will donate its proceeds to charity although that is highly unlikely.

Parking at the arena will be free for the event and doors to the arena will open at 5:30.

The team plans to have guest speakers and a special video presentation before members of the 2024 Stanley Cup champions receive their rings.

The Panthers will open their defense of the Stanley Cup the following night — Tuesday, Oct. 8 — against the Boston Bruins.

Florida will unveil its three new banners, including the Stanley Cup championship one, before that game.

Those tickets are going for a lot more than $20.

“Thank you to the South Florida community for being part of this past year’s run with us,” GM Bill Zito said in a statement.

“This summer’s celebrations have shown the strong link between our fans and our team and we are excited to receive our rings in front of all you.”

PRESEASON ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS vs. TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING @ ORLANDO

