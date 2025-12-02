Panthers, Leafs Meet in Unfamiliar Spot at Bottom of the Standings

FORT LAUDERDALE — The last time we saw the Florida Panthers play the Toronto Maple Leafs, it was Game 7 of the Eastern Conference semifinals and quite a bit was riding on the outcome of that game at Scotiabank Arena.

The two meet again tonight in Sunrise and, while the stakes are not as high, both teams feel pressure mounting.

Both teams have 25 points — which places the two near the bottom of the Eastern Conference standings.

This was not where either team thought they would be when they met up for the first time after Florida rolled the Leafs 6-1 in that Game 7 on May 18 to move on en route to the team’s second straight Stanley Cup championship.

“Any time you play a team in the playoffs especially over a couple of years, that’s where rivalries are built,’’ said Brad Marchand, whom a good many in Leafs Nation thought would be joining them as a free agent before he re-signed with the Panthers.

“Obviously we are two teams that should be doing better than we are. We’re looking to build our game, and they are looking to do the same. The intensity in these games always seems to rise and it should be a good one. Most importantly, points are huge right now and you can’t take a game off. We need to get back to playing for 60 minutes.”

The Panthers had been doing a nice job of keeping their head above choppy water despite large-scale injuries to some of their best players.

After beating the Devils 1-0 on Nov. 20, the Panthers were 11-8-1, had won four of five, and a point out of third place in the Atlantic Division.

Since, Florida has lost three of four — including three straight at home — to drop to 12-11-1.

“We’re handling every game right now a little more importantly,” Sam Bennett said. “We know we need more points and, divisional games are big swings. Every one of these divisional games are going to be important. I don’t think you realize how important games like this are until you’re going down the stretch and both teams are fighting for points and position. This is obviously a big game.”

The Panthers and Maple Leafs are tied for last in the Eastern Conference following Buffalo’s win over Winnipeg on Monday. The two are three points behind Montreal for third in the division, and five back of Pittsburgh and Philadelphia for the final wild card spot.

Would have been hard to envision those kind of raw numbers before the season started for either team.

“There is going to be a lot of juice in the building for both teams,” Aaron Ekblad said. “There are always emotional matches against teams we have played in the playoffs, and they bring it just as much as we do. It’s always a fun game for fans — and a fun game for us to find our mojo.’’

Although the Maple Leafs have been hearing it from their fanbase, the Panthers have been able to sustain losses and move forward without much outside noise.

The size and tenor of the market, and this being the middle of football and holiday season, has a lot to do with that.

The fact that the Panthers were way out of the playoff picture in 2023 yet rallied to not only make it to the postseason, but advance to the first of three straight trips to the Stanley Cup Final may have something to do with the calm surrounding the Panthers as well.

Although the Panthers know just being the champs gives them no leeway once they hit the ice, they are confident enough in themselves to be assured a comeback is, indeed, coming.

The Maple Leafs may, internally, feel the same.

Yes, the spotlight there is much harsher and exposes more blemishes than anyone there would hope to see, but the bones of a pretty good team remain.

Both teams expect to be in the playoffs when they come around in April.

Perhaps only one will. Or neither.

We will see.

“If you think that your playoff dreams are done 25 games in, you have bigger problems,” Marchand said. “I know [Toronto] doesn’t think that in this room. With the media attention and the fan support they have in Toronto, things get blown way out of proportion up there. They definitely don’t think that in that room.

“What are they, four points out of a playoff spot? If people are thinking they’re out of a playoff spot for the season, they got to find a new job.”

ON DECK: GAME No. 25

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS at FLORIDA PANTHERS