Florida Panthers Understand Things Are Not Going to Come Easy

FORT LAUDERDALE — Not long into training camp, Florida Panthers coach Paul Maurice warned that his two-time defending Stanley Cup champions would not have an easy road ahead.

This came after captain Sasha Barkov went down with what was believed to be a season-ending knee injury — and Matthew Tkachuk already on the shelf for the first 3-4 months.

So far, it has been a bit of a slog for the Panthers.

After losing 5-3 to the Calgary Flames on Friday, the Panthers are just above the .500 mark at 12-11-1. They are minus-2 in the scoring column, and the Panthers sit four points out of a playoff spot.

“We’re not playing games on who we were,’’ Maurice said. “This is our team, we’re not waiting for guys to come back from injuries. These are the guys that we’ve got and, I would say, I liked 4 1/2 of our last six games in the way that we played.

“I don’t know that the results [match] the quality of hockey that we played. So, that’s where I live in my day-to-day which doesn’t measure growth to wins and losses; nobody cares how injured we are. But what we’re seeing is something really good that we can build out of this. We can take something out of our adversity and make it ours and it to who we are if we ever get healthy.

“I’m not sitting here telling you everything is great. We are losing more games than you need to be a playoff team right now.’’

Saturday, forward A.J. Greer spoke of how the latest problems that have popped up are correctable. The Panthers, after all, have been played strong games offensively only have struggled to get timely goals.

Friday, Florida had a 2-0 lead early in the second and watched the Flames score the next four.

“The results aren’t what we want them to be,” Greer said. “Look at the Philly game and the last 30 seconds are what cost us. I thought we actually played a decent game. We’re a good 5-on-5 team and our game, I think, is right. … I don’t think there is a worry. There is definitely lessons to be learned. When you have a veteran group, you have learned to trust each other. We just need to get back to the basics, looking at how we had past success, and what that difference is.’’

So, what’s next for the Panthers?

Florida has four home games this week starting with Toronto on Tuesday; then the Panthers welcome in Nashville with the Blue Jackets and Islanders in for a weekend back-to-back set.

That is eight points the Panthers would like to have.

Greer did mention Florida’s travel this season, something that should not come into play.

Florida has only been west once so far — they’re going back next week to Utah, Colorado and Dallas before finishing up in Tampa — and have played 14 of their 24 games at home.

By the time this homestand is finished next Sunday, the Panthers will have completed almost half of its home schedule for the season.

ON DECK: GAME No. 24

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS at FLORIDA PANTHERS