Streamers Unite! Florida Panthers Unveil New App for Games
The Florida Panthers new streaming application is live — at least on Apple platforms — for fans who want to stream games on various devices this coming season.
Called Panthers+, the app is available on the Apple Store and can be accessed on phones, iPads, and Apple TV.
It will also be available on online through the Panthers website as well as on Android, Amazon Fire TV, Roku, Vizio, and more.
All 70 games which will be broadcast over the air by Scripps Sports (Ch. 39 in Miami/Fort Lauderdale; 9 in West Palm/Treasure Coast; 36.3 in Fort Myers/Naples) will be accessible on the streaming service for an annual fee of $69.99.
That fee can be paid through Apple subscriptions.
Only those who live within the Florida broadcast footprint — basically south of Fort Myers on the west coast and Fort Pierce on the east — can watch games (legally) on the app.
Those who live outside the Panthers zone can still access games with an ESPN+ subscription as has been the case the past two seasons.
Scripps Sports will broadcast four of Florida’s exhibition games this preseason starting with Friday’s game in Carolina; those preseason games will be free to watch on the app.
The first game which will need a subscription to access is Florida’s game against the Ottawa Senators on Oct. 10.
Games which are national broadcasts or streaming exclusive to ESPN+/Hulu will not be available on the app.
Florida opens its season Oct. 8 against the Boston Bruins — and that game will be on ESPN and thereby not available on the Panthers streaming app.
Panthers+ will also be filled with video from the team as well as special programing.
Programming will include pregame, intermission, and postgame shows; a weekly 30-minute magazine-style show; features and interviews with Florida players, coaches and executives; game highlights; and special shows.
Fans will not need to subscribe to the Panthers+ app to access those; the $69.99 annual fee is for the 70 games — plus the first round of the playoffs.
Those who want to watch the games on traditional television will have plenty of options — from free over-the-air digital antenna to traditional cable and satellite service.
Many cable, satellite, and streaming services carry 39, 9, and 36.3 in their respective markets.
The Panthers announced they would be leaving Bally Sports earlier this summer.
