Florida Panthers GameDay
Watch — The FHN Morning Skate: Panthers host rested Canucks
- 0share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+
SUNRISE — The Vancouver Canucks are in town to take on the Florida Panthers after not playing since Jan. 1.
The Canucks really did not need the rest; they have won seven of eight and are riding an eight-game point streak under new coach Bruce Boudreau.
Florida is riding a six-game point streak of its own and has won its past four games here in Sunrise.
The Panthers’ 18-3-0 home record is by far the best in the league as the team is averaging over five goals a game on home ice.
Florida is getting a little healthier coming into the game although Mason Marchment will not draw in tonight as his morning skate was his first practice in a while.
More on this in today’s FHN Morning Skate!
- 0share
- Share
- Tweet
- Comment
- Subscribe to FHN+