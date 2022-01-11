Watch — The FHN Morning Skate: Panthers host rested Canucks

SUNRISE — The Vancouver Canucks are in town to take on the Florida Panthers after not playing since Jan. 1.

The Canucks really did not need the rest; they have won seven of eight and are riding an eight-game point streak under new coach Bruce Boudreau.

Florida is riding a six-game point streak of its own and has won its past four games here in Sunrise.

The Panthers’ 18-3-0 home record is by far the best in the league as the team is averaging over five goals a game on home ice.

Florida is getting a little healthier coming into the game although Mason Marchment will not draw in tonight as his morning skate was his first practice in a while.

