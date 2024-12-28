Florida Panthers Want to Get ‘New Year’ Off to a Good Start

FORT LAUDERDALE — The Florida Panthers will play their 37th game today against the Montreal Canadiens.

For those math majors out there, it’s not hard to figure out that the team has yet to hit the halfway mark of their 82-game season just yet.

But coming out of the holiday break, this afternoon’s game does feel like the start of the team’s second half.

After a couple of days off to rest up and recover from the first 36 games, the Panthers appear ready to get after it.

“I am expecting those three days did an awful lot,” Paul Maurice said. “We have been running pretty hard right from the start of the year. [Friday] was our second practice in the month of December. That should tell you the type of grind we have been on. … The three days were good for us. We needed it.”

No One Covers the Florida Panthers Like FHN. Period.

Subscribe to Florida Hockey Now Today!

The Panthers will open up today against the Montreal Canadiens (1 p.m., local TV) with the second of what is a five-game homestand.

Florida lost 4-0 on Monday to the Tampa Bay Lightning before going their separate ways.

The Panthers have four games at home and an opportunity to pick up some key points in the standings.

Of the four games, only one comes against a team currently holding down a playoff spot.

Florida welcomes in the Carolina Hurricanes on Thursday night.

“It is going to be a tough block of scheduling coming up, and I am sure every team in the league is going through it,’’ Matthew Tkachuk said.

“I like how we are gelling together; we are playing smart games where we are using everyone and we need everyone. We’re getting a lot of great effort out of guys. It is always encouraging.’’

The Panthers come into the game with a few bumps and bruises: Niko Mikkola is day-to-day after getting hurt Monday against the Lightning; Jonah Gadjovich will miss his third straight game.

ON DECK: GAME No. 37