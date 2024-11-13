Florida Panthers
Florida Panthers Without Sam Bennett Against Devils
SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers are without Sam Bennett in their game Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils due to an undisclosed upper-body injury.
Bennett, who scored his ninth goal on Saturday against the Flyers, practiced on Monday in Fort Lauderdale.
He did not participate in the morning skate Tuesday — but it was an optional skate, so concerns were not raised.
Sam Reinhart also did not take to the ice Tuesday morning; he was in the lineup against the Devils.
With Bennett out, the Panthers moved Jesper Boqvist from the right wing of the third line and had him centering Carter Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk.
Rookie Mackie Samoskevich moved into Boqvist’s spot with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen.
This story will be updated.
ON DECK: GAME 16
NEW JERSEY DEVILS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS
- When: Tuesday, 7:30 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- Local TV: None
- National Streaming: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-130); Puck line (-1.5, -170); Over/Under 6.5 (-110/-110)
- Season Series — At Panthers: Tuesday, Thursday. At Devils: Jan. 14.
- Last Season: Florida won 2-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Devils lead 58-37-7, 7 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday vs. New Jersey Devils, 7 p.m. (Local TV)
