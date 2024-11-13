Florida Panthers Without Sam Bennett Against Devils

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers are without Sam Bennett in their game Tuesday night against the New Jersey Devils due to an undisclosed upper-body injury.

Bennett, who scored his ninth goal on Saturday against the Flyers, practiced on Monday in Fort Lauderdale.

He did not participate in the morning skate Tuesday — but it was an optional skate, so concerns were not raised.

Sam Reinhart also did not take to the ice Tuesday morning; he was in the lineup against the Devils.

With Bennett out, the Panthers moved Jesper Boqvist from the right wing of the third line and had him centering Carter Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk.

Rookie Mackie Samoskevich moved into Boqvist’s spot with Anton Lundell and Eetu Luostarinen.

This story will be updated.

ON DECK: GAME 16

NEW JERSEY DEVILS AT FLORIDA PANTHERS