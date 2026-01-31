Florida Panthers Without Two Key Forwards Today vs. Jets

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers will be without two of their top forwards Saturday when they play the Winnipeg Jets although one will return.

Both Brad Marchand and Anton Lundell will be out today, coach Paul Maurice said.

Lundell missed Thursday’s loss in St. Louis with an upper-body injury sustained on Tuesday against the Utah Mammoth.

Marchand left Thursday’s game in the second period and did not return.

Maurice said that Marchand’s injury is an aggravation of the undisclosed lower-body injury which kept him out seven games earlier this month.

“They are both day-to-day,” Maurice said. “Every day is important for them to get some rest. There is a possibility we see at least one of them come back.”

Maurice and the Panthers have three games after today remaining before the Olympic break.

Both Marchand (Canada) and Lundell (Finland) are expected to play for their respective teams in Italy.

ON DECK: GAME 54