Watch — The FHN Panthers Postgame: Rangers lead too big

The Florida Panthers found themselves in a hole too big to climb out of Monday night as the New York Rangers took a 4-0 lead into the third period and held on.

Florida’s point streak came to a close with the 4-3 loss — the Panthers scored two goals in the final 90 seconds to make the Rangers sweat — as it will go into New Jersey tomorrow at 10-1-1.

The Panthers were dominating on 5-on-5 in this one but made a few too many sloppy mistakes and left goalie Spencer Knight out on an island at times.

But they kept on fighting and had possession deep in the Rangers zone in the final seconds but just couldn’t finish things off to force overtime.