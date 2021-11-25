Watch — The Florida Panthers talk on Thanksgiving morning

SUNRISE — The Florida Panthers were on the ice early Thursday morning, starting practice a lot earlier than scheduled.

Hey, it is Thanksgiving and these guys have things to do.

The team will have the afternoon off to spend time with friends, family — and other teammates — before they take an evening flight to Washington.

Florida visit the Capitals on Friday evening after beating the Flyers 2-1 in overtime on Wednesday night.

The Panthers have a lot to be thankful for this holiday season (more on that tomorrow) so listen in to hear what they have to say.

In today’s video offering: Andrew Brunette, Joe Thornton and MacKenzie Weegar.

Have a great day everyone!

