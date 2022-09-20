Former Florida Panthers Defenseman Keith Yandle Retires

Former Florida Panthers defenseman and NHL IronMan Keith Yandle announced his retirement on Tuesday morning while on the Spittin’ Chicklets podcast.

Hanging at his house in Fort Lauderdale, Yandle said he was “shutting it down, retiring from the game of hockey and literally taking my talents to South Beach and doing nothing.”

Yandle, 36, spent last season with the Philadelphia Flyers after having the final two years of his contract bought out by the Panthers.

He spent 16 seasons in the NHL, playing 1,109 games.

Yandle ends his career with 103 goals and 619 points between the Coyotes, Rangers, Panthers and Flyers.

After being bought out by the Panthers, Yandle signed with the Flyers where he scored a goal and 19 points in 77 games.

He continued his IronMan streak with the Flyers — which started March 26, 2009 — as he played an NHL-record 989 consecutive games before it came to an end March 29 when Philadelphia made him a healthy scratch.

There was speculation that teams were considering bringing Yandle into training camp on a PTO.

On the podcast with Paul Bissonette and Ryan Whitney, Yandle said he is “at peace with the decision” as training camps begin to open around the NHL this week.

“The last year, it has been one of those things I had been thinking about,” Yandle said. “When it is all you know in your life and to call it quits — you don’t even want to call it quits but an end — it is nerve-wracking. You don’t know what you’re going to do. …

“For me, the past few weeks, I have been at ease with it and have really enjoyed spending time with the family. … I really at ease with it and looking forward to the next chapter for sure.”

Although Yandle is retiring from the game, he remains a part of the Panthers for at least the next few seasons.

Due to the structuring of the seven-year contract he signed with the team in 2016, Yandle’s buyout will cost the Panthers $5.391 million against the salary cap this season and $1.241 million for the following two seasons.

Yandle spent five seasons with the Panthers, scoring 30 goals with 231 points in 371 games.

His retirement announcement coincides with similar announcements from fellow defensemen Zdeno Chara and P.K. Subban.