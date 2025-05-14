Game 5 Panthers at Maple Leafs: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

Although Paul Maurice maintains he does not believe in momentum, his Florida Panthers appear to have it on their side coming into tonight’s Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.

The last time the Panthers were in Toronto, they headed home down 0-2 in this second-round playoff series.

Now, it is all tied at 2.

Maurice says there is no pressure on either team now that it is a best-of-3; the pressure was on the Panthers going into Game 3 “because you really don’t want to be down 3-0,’’ he said.

Now, let the best team win.

“Every game is going to be different,’’ Sasha Barkov said. “Now we’re on the road, and you have to bring the a lot of the good things on the road as well. One game at a time; that’s how we have been all year. We need a good start.’’

GAME 5: PANTHERS @ MAPLE LEAFS

The Panthers will make one change to their lineup tonight with Evan Rodrigues out and Jesper Boqvist coming in.

How to Watch: Tonight's game is available on ESPN in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada.

Starting Goalies: The Panthers stay with Sergei Bobrovsky after he got his second shutout of the playoffs in Game 4; The Maple Leafs continue with Joseph Woll. Anthony Stolarz remains out because of a concussion sustained in Game 1. He has resumed skating.

NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a slight favorite (-140) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $140 bet pays $100.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 5

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Best-of-7 series tied 2-2

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (2-2) LINES

70 Jesper Boqvist // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

10 A.J. Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm, Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier

Injured: Evan Rodrigues (upper body)

PROJECTED TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (2-2) LINES

23 Matthew Knies // 34 Auston Matthews // 16 Mitch Marner

67 Max Pacioretty // 91 John Tavares // 92 William Nylander

74 Bobby McMann // 11 Max Domi // 29 Pontus Holmberg

18 Steven Lorentz // 24 Scott Laughton // 19 Calle Jarnkrok

44 Morgan Rielly // 25 Brandon Carlo

22 Jake McCabe // 8 Chris Tanev

2 Simon Benoit // 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

60 Joseph Woll

30 Matt Murray

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, Max Pacioretty, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov, Dennis Hildeby

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (concussion)