2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Game 5 Panthers at Maple Leafs: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds
Although Paul Maurice maintains he does not believe in momentum, his Florida Panthers appear to have it on their side coming into tonight’s Game 5 against the Toronto Maple Leafs.
The last time the Panthers were in Toronto, they headed home down 0-2 in this second-round playoff series.
Now, it is all tied at 2.
Maurice says there is no pressure on either team now that it is a best-of-3; the pressure was on the Panthers going into Game 3 “because you really don’t want to be down 3-0,’’ he said.
Now, let the best team win.
“Every game is going to be different,’’ Sasha Barkov said. “Now we’re on the road, and you have to bring the a lot of the good things on the road as well. One game at a time; that’s how we have been all year. We need a good start.’’
GAME 5: PANTHERS @ MAPLE LEAFS
- The Panthers will make one change to their lineup tonight with Evan Rodrigues out and Jesper Boqvist coming in.
- How to Watch: Tonight’s game is available on ESPN in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada.
- Starting Goalies: The Panthers stay with Sergei Bobrovsky after he got his second shutout of the playoffs in Game 4; The Maple Leafs continue with Joseph Woll. Anthony Stolarz remains out because of a concussion sustained in Game 1. He has resumed skating.
- NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a slight favorite (-140) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $140 bet pays $100.
- Subscribe to the FHN YouTube Channel to hear from the Florida Panthers throughout the postseason.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 5
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
Best-of-7 series tied 2-2
- When: Wednesday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto
- National TV: ESPN
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-140); Puck line (-1.5, +175); Over/Under 6.5 (-120/+100)
- Series Schedule — Game 1: @Toronto 5, Florida 4; Game 2: @Toronto 4, Panthers 3; Game 3: @Florida 5, Toronto 4 (OT); Game 4: @Florida 2, Toronto 0; Game 5: Wednesday @Toronto, 7 (ESPN); Game 6: Friday @Florida TBA (TNT/truTV); Game 7*:Sunday May 18 @Toronto TBA (TNT/truTV).
- How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
- This Regular Season: Panthers Won 3-1; Last Regular Season: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Toronto leads 51-40-7, 7 ties
- All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (2-2) LINES
70 Jesper Boqvist // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand
10 A.J. Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm, Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier
Injured: Evan Rodrigues (upper body)
PROJECTED TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (2-2) LINES
23 Matthew Knies // 34 Auston Matthews // 16 Mitch Marner
67 Max Pacioretty // 91 John Tavares // 92 William Nylander
74 Bobby McMann // 11 Max Domi // 29 Pontus Holmberg
18 Steven Lorentz // 24 Scott Laughton // 19 Calle Jarnkrok
44 Morgan Rielly // 25 Brandon Carlo
22 Jake McCabe // 8 Chris Tanev
2 Simon Benoit // 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson
60 Joseph Woll
30 Matt Murray
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, Max Pacioretty, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov, Dennis Hildeby
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (concussion)