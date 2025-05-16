2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
Game 6 Maple Leafs at Panthers: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds
FORT LAUDERDALE — If you think the Toronto Maple Leafs are just going to fold up after an embarrassing home loss to the Panthers, that would probably be a mistake.
The Panthers certainly are not thinking that way going into tonight’s Game 6 in Sunrise.
Is Florida in a much better spot after Wednesday’s 6-1 win?
Absolutely.
But that’s about all.
“It has no impact on the game tonight,’’ Brad Marchand said. “If anything, it is going to make them hungrier to have a bounce-back game and prove a lot of people wrong. That’s a very dangerous combination. We have to play our best game, no question about that.”
Toronto coach Craig Berube, who seemed at a loss for words after that lopsided loss, has flipped back his lineup to when the Leafs were a little more competitive in this series.
Florida, as one may expect, liked exactly what it got in Game 5 and will stick with what works.
GAME 6: MAPLE LEAFS @ PANTHERS
- The Panthers are keeping the same lineup as Game 5 with Evan Rodrigues remaining out after being hurt in Game 4. Jesper Boqvist, who had a goal and an assist with eight hits in Game 5, remains in.
- How to Watch: Tonight’s game is available on TNT and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. It can be streamed on what used to be HBO Max — and will soon be HBO Max once again.
- Starting Goalies: The Panthers stay with Sergei Bobrovsky, who has given up one goal in the past two wins. The Maple Leafs continue with Joseph Woll. Anthony Stolarz remains out because of a concussion sustained in Game 1. He has resumed skating.
- NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a pretty solid favorite (-240) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $240 bet pays $100.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 6
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS
Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 3-2
- When: Friday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Amerant Bank Arena, Sunrise
- National TV: TNT/truTV
- National Streaming: MAX
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-240); Puck line (-1.5, +105); Over/Under 5.5 (-115/-105)
- Series Schedule — Game 1: @Toronto 5, Florida 4; Game 2: @Toronto 4, Panthers 3; Game 3: @Florida 5, Toronto 4 (OT); Game 4: @Florida 2, Toronto 0; Game 5: Panthers 6, Leafs 1; Game 6: Friday @Florida 8 (TNT/truTV); Game 7*: Sunday May 18 @Toronto TBA (TNT/truTV).
- How They Got Here: Toronto d. Ottawa 4-2; Florida d. Tampa Bay 4-1
- All-time Postseason: Panthers d. Toronto 4-1 (2023 ECS)
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (3-2) LINES
70 Jesper Boqvist // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand
10 A.J. Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones
88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm, Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier
Injured: Evan Rodrigues (upper body)
PROJECTED TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (2-3) LINES
23 Matthew Knies // 34 Auston Matthews // 16 Mitch Marner
29 Pontus Holmberg // 91 John Tavares // 92 William Nylander
74 Bobby McMann // 11 Max Domi // 67 Max Pacioretty
18 Steven Lorentz // 24 Scott Laughton // 19 Calle Jarnkrok
44 Morgan Rielly // 25 Brandon Carlo
22 Jake McCabe // 8 Chris Tanev
2 Simon Benoit // 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson
60 Joseph Woll
30 Matt Murray
Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, Dennis Hildeby, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov
Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (undisclosed)