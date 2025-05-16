Game 6 Maple Leafs at Panthers: How to Watch, Lines, Goalies, Odds

FORT LAUDERDALE — If you think the Toronto Maple Leafs are just going to fold up after an embarrassing home loss to the Panthers, that would probably be a mistake.

The Panthers certainly are not thinking that way going into tonight’s Game 6 in Sunrise.

Is Florida in a much better spot after Wednesday’s 6-1 win?

Absolutely.

But that’s about all.

“It has no impact on the game tonight,’’ Brad Marchand said. “If anything, it is going to make them hungrier to have a bounce-back game and prove a lot of people wrong. That’s a very dangerous combination. We have to play our best game, no question about that.”

Toronto coach Craig Berube, who seemed at a loss for words after that lopsided loss, has flipped back his lineup to when the Leafs were a little more competitive in this series.

Florida, as one may expect, liked exactly what it got in Game 5 and will stick with what works.

GAME 6: MAPLE LEAFS @ PANTHERS

The Panthers are keeping the same lineup as Game 5 with Evan Rodrigues remaining out after being hurt in Game 4. Jesper Boqvist, who had a goal and an assist with eight hits in Game 5, remains in.

How to Watch: Tonight's game is available on TNT and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. It can be streamed on what used to be HBO Max — and will soon be HBO Max once again.

Starting Goalies: The Panthers stay with Sergei Bobrovsky, who has given up one goal in the past two wins. The Maple Leafs continue with Joseph Woll. Anthony Stolarz remains out because of a concussion sustained in Game 1. He has resumed skating.

NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a pretty solid favorite (-240) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $240 bet pays $100.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 6

TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS @ FLORIDA PANTHERS

Panthers Lead Best-of-7 Series 3-2

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (3-2) LINES

70 Jesper Boqvist // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

10 A.J. Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Nico Sturm, Uvis Balinskis, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier

Injured: Evan Rodrigues (upper body)

PROJECTED TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (2-3) LINES

23 Matthew Knies // 34 Auston Matthews // 16 Mitch Marner

29 Pontus Holmberg // 91 John Tavares // 92 William Nylander

74 Bobby McMann // 11 Max Domi // 67 Max Pacioretty

18 Steven Lorentz // 24 Scott Laughton // 19 Calle Jarnkrok

44 Morgan Rielly // 25 Brandon Carlo

22 Jake McCabe // 8 Chris Tanev

2 Simon Benoit // 95 Oliver Ekman-Larsson

60 Joseph Woll

30 Matt Murray

Scratched: Dakota Mermis, Philippe Myers, Nicholas Robertson, Dennis Hildeby, David Kampf, Ryan Reaves, Artur Akhtyamov

Injured: Jani Hakanpaa (lower body), Anthony Stolarz (undisclosed)