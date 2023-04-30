GameDay Live Thread: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins, Game 7

It is Game 7 for the Florida Panthers and the host Boston Bruins.

The winner moves on to play the Toronto Maple Leafs and the loser heads to exit meetings, a team party and the offseason.

Should be a good one.

For the first time, we’re offering a Live GameDay thread here on FHN and all are welcomed to join.

We’ll have some live in-game stuff from myself and Colby as we invite you all to use the comment section during the game.

Come on back throughout the game!

— Jeremy Swayman leads the Bruins out and he will get the start for Boston in Game 7. Sergei Bobrovsky for the Panthers.

— A couple of penalties on both teams here in the opening period — but the Panthers have a real nice kill on the Bruins and Brandon Montour gets Florida ahead on its second power play chance. Anton Lundell and Bobrovsky (!) with the assists.

FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2) AT BOSTON BRUINS (ATL1)

GAME 7 (Series Tied 3-3)

