2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs
GameDay Live Thread: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins, Game 7
It is Game 7 for the Florida Panthers and the host Boston Bruins.
The winner moves on to play the Toronto Maple Leafs and the loser heads to exit meetings, a team party and the offseason.
Should be a good one.
For the first time, we’re offering a Live GameDay thread here on FHN and all are welcomed to join.
We’ll have some live in-game stuff from myself and Colby as we invite you all to use the comment section during the game.
Come on back throughout the game!
— Jeremy Swayman leads the Bruins out and he will get the start for Boston in Game 7. Sergei Bobrovsky for the Panthers.
— A couple of penalties on both teams here in the opening period — but the Panthers have a real nice kill on the Bruins and Brandon Montour gets Florida ahead on its second power play chance. Anton Lundell and Bobrovsky (!) with the assists.
FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2) AT BOSTON BRUINS (ATL1)
GAME 7 (Series Tied 3-3)
- When: Sunday, 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Boston Garden
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, TNT
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- DraftKings odds — Bruins Favored: Money Line (-225); Puck line (-1.5, +105); Over/Under 6 (-120/+100). Series: Boston -240/Florida +195.
- Playoff History (Florida leads 1-0): Panthers 4-1, 1996 (first round)
- First Round Schedule — Game 1: @Boston 3, Florida 1; Game 2: Florida 6, @Boston 3; Game 3: Boston 4, @Florida 2; Game 4: Boston 6, @Florida 2; Game 5: Florida 4, @Boston 3 (OT); Game 6: @Florida 7, Boston 5; Game 7: at Boston, Sunday, 6:30 (BSF, TNT).
- Up Next: Eastern Conference Semifinals vs. Toronto Maple Leafs
FIRST
Jeremy Swayman led the Bruins out, so there you go. The 2023 Vezina winner gets benched
Lets get a couple past him early!!
That has to get into their heads, the fact that what they had done all year, what had given
them tremendous success doing all year, wasn’t good enough against the Panthers and a change had to be made. That alone is a little victory for the cats.
Here we go folks… Watching the national feed on TNT, I got a 15 straight minutes of Boston talk and then probably about 2 minutes worth of cats talk, pretty much what you expected, as always the Panthers are treated like the neglected stepchild of the NHL, but it’s all good, I HAVE A FEELING THEY’LL BE TALKING A LOT MORE ABOUT US AT THE END OF THE GAME.
That is the case for nearly every nationally covered game with a South Florida team. Even in the Heat game today I swear they talked more about the Knicks. That’s why I love the Bally Sports Florida team!
So far both teams seem to be playing a little tentative looks like no one wants to make a mistake.
Great kill man this could set the tone … Here we go
Very nice kill, a rarity of late
That’s a BS call Bennett should not have been called there
Helllllll yeeeeeea!!!!!!!!!
Bob with the Apple!!
A missed high stick on Tkachuk
Solid period. Panthers seem to be playing with a bit more confidence after first goal.
So far a good start for the Panthers. Hate to be that guy, but they outplayed Boston in Game 5 here in the opening period and then it was all Bruins. Until OT of course. Panthers cannot fall into that trap because they may not be able to hang on this time.
RINO!!!!!!!!!!!; YEEEEESSSSSSS!!!!!!!!
And the boo birds are out already, real classy Boston.
Tremendous embellishment by Pasta on that last penalty. Boston knows they can’t score unless they have an advantage.
That was a blatant dive, dude should be fined. I really expect one or two power plays in the third period as a makeup there’s no way that ref doesn’t look at that and see that that was a dive he never made contact with his face yet he threw his head back like he did that’s BS he should be fined by the NHL for that crap.
agree completely. however, I dont expect to get any calls in the third, I don’t think the refs are looking to help us out at all. In fact, if they dont score to start the 3rd on the rest of this PP, then i fully expect to continue to see calls against us until they do
Yeah I agree it seems that way, a bunch of BS calls, that cross check on Bennett was not a penalty and that last penalty was obviously a dive on pasta.
It seems the only time they score goals is on the man advantage, five on five we dominate.
Another power Play goal on a absolute BS call it’s starting to sound like a broken record.
I’m disgusted with these refs, not sure what to say. Just blatant stuff.
Talk about the cardiac cats OMG my heart can’t handle this stuff, I’m not a young man anymore.
There are no words to how I feel right now. The greatest team in NHL history, that’s who we just sent home.
Glad to see the Panthers put the Booins to bed. I wouldnt call the Booins the greatest team in NHL history. The Canadians or Maple Leafs would be that. And good luck against those Maple Leafs.
You guys remember the Boston fans that trolled our site after that game four loss, I wonder how they feel right now ba hahaha. Like I told them, enjoy it while you can.