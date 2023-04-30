Connect with us

2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

GameDay Live Thread: Florida Panthers at Boston Bruins, Game 7

Panthers bruins

It is Game 7 for the Florida Panthers and the host Boston Bruins.

The winner moves on to play the Toronto Maple Leafs and the loser heads to exit meetings, a team party and the offseason.

Should be a good one.

For the first time, we're offering a Live GameDay thread here on FHN and all are welcomed to join.

We'll have some live in-game stuff from myself and Colby as we invite you all to use the comment section during the game.

Come on back throughout the game!

— Jeremy Swayman leads the Bruins out and he will get the start for Boston in Game 7. Sergei Bobrovsky for the Panthers.

— A couple of penalties on both teams here in the opening period — but the Panthers have a real nice kill on the Bruins and Brandon Montour gets Florida ahead on its second power play chance. Anton Lundell and Bobrovsky (!) with the assists.

Panthers bruins

FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2) AT BOSTON BRUINS (ATL1)
GAME 7 (Series Tied 3-3)

28 Comments
George Richards

FIRST

1
Reply
George Richards

Jeremy Swayman led the Bruins out, so there you go. The 2023 Vezina winner gets benched

0
Reply
ConkmanFL

Lets get a couple past him early!!

1
Reply
surveyjay

That has to get into their heads, the fact that what they had done all year, what had given
them tremendous success doing all year, wasn’t good enough against the Panthers and a change had to be made. That alone is a little victory for the cats.

0
Reply
surveyjay

Here we go folks… Watching the national feed on TNT, I got a 15 straight minutes of Boston talk and then probably about 2 minutes worth of cats talk, pretty much what you expected, as always the Panthers are treated like the neglected stepchild of the NHL, but it’s all good, I HAVE A FEELING THEY’LL BE TALKING A LOT MORE ABOUT US AT THE END OF THE GAME.

1
Reply
JerryS

That is the case for nearly every nationally covered game with a South Florida team. Even in the Heat game today I swear they talked more about the Knicks. That’s why I love the Bally Sports Florida team!

1
Reply
surveyjay

So far both teams seem to be playing a little tentative looks like no one wants to make a mistake.

0
Reply
surveyjay

Great kill man this could set the tone … Here we go

Last edited 3 hours ago by surveyjay
0
Reply
George Richards

Very nice kill, a rarity of late

0
Reply
surveyjay

That’s a BS call Bennett should not have been called there

0
Reply
surveyjay

Helllllll yeeeeeea!!!!!!!!!

0
Reply
surveyjay

Bob with the Apple!!

0
Reply
surveyjay

A missed high stick on Tkachuk

Last edited 2 hours ago by surveyjay
0
Reply
JerryS

Solid period. Panthers seem to be playing with a bit more confidence after first goal.

1
Reply
George Richards

So far a good start for the Panthers. Hate to be that guy, but they outplayed Boston in Game 5 here in the opening period and then it was all Bruins. Until OT of course. Panthers cannot fall into that trap because they may not be able to hang on this time.

0
Reply
surveyjay

RINO!!!!!!!!!!!; YEEEEESSSSSSS!!!!!!!!

0
Reply
surveyjay

And the boo birds are out already, real classy Boston.

0
Reply
JerryS

Tremendous embellishment by Pasta on that last penalty. Boston knows they can’t score unless they have an advantage.

2
Reply
surveyjay

That was a blatant dive, dude should be fined. I really expect one or two power plays in the third period as a makeup there’s no way that ref doesn’t look at that and see that that was a dive he never made contact with his face yet he threw his head back like he did that’s BS he should be fined by the NHL for that crap.

0
Reply
ConkmanFL

agree completely. however, I dont expect to get any calls in the third, I don’t think the refs are looking to help us out at all. In fact, if they dont score to start the 3rd on the rest of this PP, then i fully expect to continue to see calls against us until they do

1
Reply
surveyjay

Yeah I agree it seems that way, a bunch of BS calls, that cross check on Bennett was not a penalty and that last penalty was obviously a dive on pasta.

0
Reply
surveyjay

It seems the only time they score goals is on the man advantage, five on five we dominate.

0
Reply
surveyjay

Another power Play goal on a absolute BS call it’s starting to sound like a broken record.

Last edited 1 hour ago by surveyjay
1
Reply
surveyjay

I’m disgusted with these refs, not sure what to say. Just blatant stuff.

0
Reply
surveyjay

Talk about the cardiac cats OMG my heart can’t handle this stuff, I’m not a young man anymore.

Last edited 44 minutes ago by surveyjay
0
Reply
surveyjay

There are no words to how I feel right now. The greatest team in NHL history, that’s who we just sent home.

0
Reply
Jedi Thunder

Glad to see the Panthers put the Booins to bed. I wouldnt call the Booins the greatest team in NHL history. The Canadians or Maple Leafs would be that. And good luck against those Maple Leafs.

0
Reply
surveyjay

You guys remember the Boston fans that trolled our site after that game four loss, I wonder how they feel right now ba hahaha. Like I told them, enjoy it while you can.

0
Reply

