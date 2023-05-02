Connect with us

2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs

GameDay Live Thread: Panthers at Leafs, Game 1

Well, the Florida Panthers took care of the Bruins on Sunday night and here they are facing the host Toronto Maple Leafs in Game 1.

We had a good time on the first FHN Live GameDay thread on Sunday so we’re bringing it back.

We’ll have some live in-game stuff from myself and Colby and we invite you all to use the comment section during the game.

Come on back throughout the game, the comment section is open … NOW!

— It will be Sergei Bobrovsky in net for the Panthers against Ilya Samsonov and the Leafs.

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS
TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS (ATL2) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2)
GAME 1
  • When: Tuesday, 7 p.m.
  • Where: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto 
  • TV/Streaming: ESPN, ESPN+
  • Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
  • Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
  • DraftKings odds — Maple Leafs Favored: Money Line (-170); Puck line (-1.5, +150); Over/Under 6.5 (-120/+100). Series: Toronto -170/Florida +145.
  • First Round Schedule — Game 1: Tuesday at Toronto, 7 (ESPN); Game 2: Thursday at Toronto, 7 (TNT); Game 3: Sunday at Florida, 6:30 (TBS); Game 4: Wednesday at Florida, 7 (ESPN); Game 5*: Friday, May 12 at Toronto (TNT); Game 6*: Sunday, May 14 at Florida (TBA); Game 7*: May 16 at Toronto (TNT). (*) – If Necessary

Biaggio

Surprised not going with The Lyon King

surveyjay

Well, back to square one….

surveyjay

Monty is the man!!!!!!!!

No thanks. I don't want.