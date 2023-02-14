Florida Panthers GameDay
GameDay No. 57: Lines and Betting Odds for Panthers at Blues
Spencer Knight will likely get his first start in over a month when the Florida Panthers take on the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.
With Sergei Bobrovsky coming off of a 27-save shootout win in Minnesota, Knight should get his first NHL game since Jan. 8.
Knight has been sidelined with an upper-body injury since Jan. 10 and has been a full participant in practice since the All-Star break ended.
He got two starts in an AHL conditioning stint in Charlotte, grabbing a shutout in his first of back-to-back starts, but was held off from NHL play until after the All-Star Break.
Knight was previously out of the lineup with an apparent illness he caught that forced him out of Florida’s 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 6.
Since the Jets game, Knight is 1-4-0 and .854/4.83.
The Panthers hope he can catch the form he had coming into that game at Winnipeg following his lengthy absence from the lineup.
Knight was in the Top 10 in save percentage (.923) and goals against average (2.49) coming into that game with an 8-3-3 record.
He appeared to be taking the starting job as Bobrovsky hit a snag in his game.
Now, the net belongs to Bob.
Since relieving Knight in Winnipeg, Bobrovsky is 11-8-1 and .919/2.62.
With Florida entering the home stretch of the season, Bobrovsky is likely to get the bulk of the starts going forward.
But they are going to need Knight to be on his game with multiple back-to-backs left to go.
PANTHERS ON DECK
FLORIDA PANTHERS AT ST. LOUIS BLUES
- When: Tuesday, 8 p.m.
- Where: Enterprise Center, St. Louis
- Streaming ONLY: ESPN+/Hulu
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- DraftKings odds — Panthers favored: Money Line (-140); Puck line (Panthers-1.5, +185); Over/Under 6.5 (-135/+115)
- Season Series (Blues lead 1-0): St. Louis 5, Florida 4 (OT), Nov. 26
- Last season: Split 1-1
- All-time regular season series: St. Louis leads 25-12-1, 3 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Thursday at Washington, 7 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP
15 Anton Lundell // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk
94 Ryan Lomberg //27 Eetu Luostarinen // 21 Nick Cousins
14 Grigori Denisenko // 12 Eric Staal // 54 Givani Smith
42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad
62 Brandon Montour // 18 Marc Staal
28 Josh Mahura // 7 Radko Gudas
30 Spencer Knight
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
Injured: Anthony Duclair (LTIR-Achilles), Patric Hornqvist (LTIR-concussion)
Scratched: Casey Fitzgerald, Chris Tierney, Colin White
PROJECTED ST. LOUIS BLUES LINEUP
20 Brandon Saad // 90 Ryan O’Reilly // 89 Pavel Buchnevich
10 Brayden Schenn // 18 Robert Thomas // 25 Jordan Kyrou
49 Ivan Barbashev // 52 Noel Acciari // Sammy Blais
13 Alexei Toropchenko // 26 Nathan Walker // 9 Tyler Pitlick
4 Nick Leddy // 55 Colton Parayko
47 Torrey Krug // 72 Justin Faulk
75 Tyler Tucker // 43 Calle Rosen
50 Jordan Binnington
1 Thomas Greiss
