GameDay No. 57: Lines and Betting Odds for Panthers at Blues

Spencer Knight will likely get his first start in over a month when the Florida Panthers take on the St. Louis Blues on Tuesday night.

With Sergei Bobrovsky coming off of a 27-save shootout win in Minnesota, Knight should get his first NHL game since Jan. 8.

Knight has been sidelined with an upper-body injury since Jan. 10 and has been a full participant in practice since the All-Star break ended.

He got two starts in an AHL conditioning stint in Charlotte, grabbing a shutout in his first of back-to-back starts, but was held off from NHL play until after the All-Star Break.

Knight was previously out of the lineup with an apparent illness he caught that forced him out of Florida’s 5-2 loss to the Winnipeg Jets on Dec. 6.

Since the Jets game, Knight is 1-4-0 and .854/4.83.

The Panthers hope he can catch the form he had coming into that game at Winnipeg following his lengthy absence from the lineup.

Knight was in the Top 10 in save percentage (.923) and goals against average (2.49) coming into that game with an 8-3-3 record.

He appeared to be taking the starting job as Bobrovsky hit a snag in his game.

Now, the net belongs to Bob.

Since relieving Knight in Winnipeg, Bobrovsky is 11-8-1 and .919/2.62.

With Florida entering the home stretch of the season, Bobrovsky is likely to get the bulk of the starts going forward.

But they are going to need Knight to be on his game with multiple back-to-backs left to go.

PANTHERS ON DECK

FLORIDA PANTHERS AT ST. LOUIS BLUES

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS LINEUP

15 Anton Lundell // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

94 Ryan Lomberg //27 Eetu Luostarinen // 21 Nick Cousins

14 Grigori Denisenko // 12 Eric Staal // 54 Givani Smith

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

62 Brandon Montour // 18 Marc Staal

28 Josh Mahura // 7 Radko Gudas

30 Spencer Knight

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Injured: Anthony Duclair (LTIR-Achilles), Patric Hornqvist (LTIR-concussion)

Scratched: Casey Fitzgerald, Chris Tierney, Colin White

PROJECTED ST. LOUIS BLUES LINEUP

20 Brandon Saad // 90 Ryan O’Reilly // 89 Pavel Buchnevich

10 Brayden Schenn // 18 Robert Thomas // 25 Jordan Kyrou

49 Ivan Barbashev // 52 Noel Acciari // Sammy Blais

13 Alexei Toropchenko // 26 Nathan Walker // 9 Tyler Pitlick

4 Nick Leddy // 55 Colton Parayko

47 Torrey Krug // 72 Justin Faulk

75 Tyler Tucker // 43 Calle Rosen

50 Jordan Binnington

1 Thomas Greiss