2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs
New Goalie for Boston Bruins v. Florida Panthers in Game 4?
Although it has not looked like it based on his performances thus far, Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark has been playing through some things in this opening round playoff series against the Florida Panthers.
And that could lead to a goalie change in Game 4 this afternoon in Sunrise.
Although Boston coach Jim Montgomery would not say who will start in Game 4, he did say they are considering giving Jeremy Swayman the start.
Montgomery spoke from the team hotel on Saturday afternoon before his team practiced in Coral Springs.
“There are thoughts of going with Jeremy,” Montgomery said per Boston Hockey Now. “Because, one, Jeremy is excellent and, two, after tomorrow’s game there are three days before the next one. So they have gone to the rink and when they get back, we’ll huddle with (goalie coach Bob Essensa) and he’ll let me know.
“It all depends on how the guy is playing, who is in the net and where they are mentally and physically. We need to see where Linus is at. We thought he had a good game, and he wasn’t overly taxed (in Game 3) as far as amount of time spent in our end.”
Well, that’s true. Florida really did not press Ullmark in Game 3 so he should, at least be rested.
On the flip side of things, Florida coach Paul Maurice did not say who would start Game 4 but it sounds as if he is leaning toward Alex Lyon going once again.
FLORIDA HOCKEY NOW
Not many Boston fans knew who Ryan Lomberg was when this first-round playoff series started, but they certainly know who he is now.
Lomberg has become Public Enemy No. 1 in Boston over the past week.
- The Panthers cannot be eliminated with a loss today — but they still have to look at Game 4 as a must-win situation.
- With Aaron Ekblad and Josh Mahura out of the game and Brandon Montour ejected, the Panthers were down to three defensemen at the end of Game 3. While Ekblad skated and looked good Saturday, the team still called up Lucas Carlsson from AHL Charlotte.
- Carlsson, if you have not noticed, has been lighting it up for the Checkers this season as he helped lead them to a playoff series victory over Lehigh Valley last week.
- Taking a look back at Florida’s loss in Game 3 and get Lyon’s thoughts on things.
- The Panthers are waiting for Sasha Barkov to break out offensively, but he is doing a lot of good things for Florida this series.
- This playoff series between the Panthers and Bruins has gotten physical and it has also gotten pretty personal at least when it came to the barbs being tossed by Matthew Tkachuk late in the third period on Wednesday night.
- Join myself and the crew from Panther Pourri tonight at the Innfield on Oakland Park Boulevard in west Sunrise following Game 4 as we will do a LIVE! show hopefully starting around 8 p.m. Start time obviously will be determined by when the Panthers game ends, so, just head on over following the game and say hello!
- A ton of video from the past few days is up on the FHN YouTube Channel including postgame reaction from Paul Maurice, Gus Forsling and Sam Reinhart.There is also a bundle of practice (Anthony Duclair and Nick Cousins) stuff as well.
- To see all the videos, you can click the embedded videos below or head directly to the FHN YouTube Channel RIGHT HERE to see everything all in one place. If you hit subscribe (it’s free), you will know when new content comes up.
NHL/NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW
Speaking of the Boston Bruins — and, who isn’t these days — Taylor Hall has picked the right time to hit his stride.
The Panthers have definitely noticed.
- The Vegas Golden Knights blew a 4-1 lead in Winnipeg yet win a thriller in double-overtime on Saturday.
- The Jets lost more than a game as Josh Morrissey is ruled out for the rest of the series.
- The Colorado Avalanche spoil the return of NHL playoff hockey in Seattle with a 6-4 win.
- The Los Angeles Kings make a dramatic comeback and get a controversial overtime goal to take a 2-1 series lead on Edmonton.
- Here is why the goal counted for the Kings.
- The New York Islanders were desperate for a win and scored four third-period goals to win Game 3 against Carolina.
- These New York Islanders are built for playoff hockey.
- Morgan Reilly scores in OT and gives the Leafs a series lead over the Lightning.
- Hey, Auston Matthews got into his first NHL fight — and it is all anyone wants to talk about.
FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK
STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS, ROUND 1
BOSTON BRUINS (ATL1) VS. FLORIDA PANTHERS (WC2)
GAME 4 (Boston Leads Series 2-1)
- When: Sunday, 3:30 p.m.
- Where: FLA Live Arena, Sunrise
- TV/Streaming: Bally Sports Florida, TNT
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932
- Regular Season Series (Tied 2-2): @Boston 5, Florida 3 (Oct. 17); @Florida 5, Boston 2 (Nov. 23); @Boston 7, Florida 3 (Dec. 19); @Florida 4, Boston 3 OT (Jan. 28)
- Last Season: Boston won 2-1
- All-time Regular Season Series: Boston leads 60-38-6, 6 ties
- Playoff History (Florida leads 1-0): Panthers 4-1, 1996 (first round)
- First Round Schedule — Game 1: @Boston 3, Florida 1; Game 2: Florida 6, @Boston 3; Game 3: Boston 4, @Florida 2; Game 4: at Florida, Sunday, 3:30 (BSF, TNT); Game 5: at Boston, Wednesday, 7 (BSF, ESPN); Game 6*: at Florida, Friday; Game 7*: at Boston, Sunday, April 30. (*) — If Necessary.
