New Goalie for Boston Bruins v. Florida Panthers in Game 4?

Although it has not looked like it based on his performances thus far, Boston Bruins goalie Linus Ullmark has been playing through some things in this opening round playoff series against the Florida Panthers.

And that could lead to a goalie change in Game 4 this afternoon in Sunrise.

Although Boston coach Jim Montgomery would not say who will start in Game 4, he did say they are considering giving Jeremy Swayman the start.

Montgomery spoke from the team hotel on Saturday afternoon before his team practiced in Coral Springs.

“There are thoughts of going with Jeremy,” Montgomery said per Boston Hockey Now. “Because, one, Jeremy is excellent and, two, after tomorrow’s game there are three days before the next one. So they have gone to the rink and when they get back, we’ll huddle with (goalie coach Bob Essensa) and he’ll let me know.

“It all depends on how the guy is playing, who is in the net and where they are mentally and physically. We need to see where Linus is at. We thought he had a good game, and he wasn’t overly taxed (in Game 3) as far as amount of time spent in our end.”

Well, that’s true. Florida really did not press Ullmark in Game 3 so he should, at least be rested.

On the flip side of things, Florida coach Paul Maurice did not say who would start Game 4 but it sounds as if he is leaning toward Alex Lyon going once again.

Not many Boston fans knew who Ryan Lomberg was when this first-round playoff series started, but they certainly know who he is now.

Lomberg has become Public Enemy No. 1 in Boston over the past week.

Speaking of the Boston Bruins — and, who isn’t these days — Taylor Hall has picked the right time to hit his stride.

The Panthers have definitely noticed.

