Going to Toronto: Florida Panthers Face Maple Leafs in Round 2

The last time the Panthers faced the Toronto Maple Leafs in the playoffs, their fans famously chanted ‘We Want Florida!’ outside their arena as it looked like the top-seeded Bruins were going to be upset in the first round.

Turns out, the Maple Leafs did not get what some of their fans may have expected.

The Panthers, the last team to make the playoffs that season, won the 2023 Eastern Conference semifinals against the Leafs in 5 and eventually went on to play in the Stanley Cup Final.

Here we are again.

On Thursday night, the Maple Leafs beat the Ottawa Senators 4-2 in Game 6 of their first-round series.

Toronto moves on and will play host to the Panthers in Game 1 of the 2025 Eastern Conference semifinals. Washington and Carolina will play in the other semifinal.

The Maple Leafs won the Atlantic Division; Florida finished third.

The two teams have changed quite a bit since 2023, with Radko Gudas barking in the face of goalie Joseph Woll after the Panthers won Game 5 being the lasting memory of that series.

Gudas is now in Anaheim; Anthony Stolarz, who backed up Sergei Bobrovsky with the Panthers last season, is now the starter over Woll in Toronto.

The Leafs have three members of the 2024 Stanley Cup champions on their roster aside from Stolarz: Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Steven Lorentz play big roles in Toronto as well.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE SEMIFINALS: GAME 1

FLORIDA PANTHERS @ TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS

Best-of-7 Series