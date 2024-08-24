Goldie Joins Florida (International) Panthers; Bally Keeps NHL for Now

Although the Florida Panthers and Bally Sports parted ways earlier this summer, a deal was reached Friday which will keep NHL and NBA teams on those regional sports channels through the coming season.

That means Bally Sports Sun — which will likely have a new name, soon — will keep the Tampa Bay Lightning, Miami Heat, and Orlando Magic.

The Panthers previously announced it will take its games away from a subscription model on cable/satellite and joined with Scripps Sports to put a 70 game package on over-the-air stations throughout South Florida.

The other 12 games will be covered nationally on TNT, ESPN, ABC or ESPN+.

Since almost all cable, satellite, and streaming services carry those over-the-air channels (39 in Miami/Fort Lauderdale, 9 in West Palm Beach), the Panthers can reach just about every single television from the Florida Keys to the Space Coast, as well as the Gulf Coast with a station in Naples/Fort Myers joining the network soon.

Diamond Sports, which is the parent company of Bally Sports, is trying to emerge from Chapter 11 bankruptcy and securing the agreements to continue carrying their remaining NHL and NBA teams will help them do so.

The nine NHL clubs are Tampa Bay, Carolina, Minnesota, Nashville, Columbus, Detroit, Anaheim, St. Louis, and Los Angeles.

The Dallas Stars recently announced it, too, was pulling away from Bally Sports to go to a free ad-based streaming service.

Bally Sports, which is expected to be renamed with a new agreement with FanDuel, does not have a deal with Major League Baseball for next season which means the Marlins and Rays could have a new home as well.

FIU GOLDIE PANTHER

Steve Goldstein, Florida’s television play-by-play voice since 2006, is expected to return to call Panthers games again this season along with color analyst Randy Moller, sideline reporter Katie Engelson, and host Jessica Blaylock.

Goldstein will also be doing select FIU football games this season on ESPN+.

In addition to his work with the Panthers, Goldstein also works for CBS-4 and is the preseason television play-by-play voice of the Miami Dolphins.

Goldstein also does radio pregame shows for the Dolphins.

Due to conflicts with the Florida Panthers, Goldstein will be limited to three FIU football games which will air on ESPN+.

South Florida broadcasting veteran and former Miami Dolphins defensive lineman Kim Bokamper will also join select FIU broadcasts.

