The Florida Panthers did not expect to have a first round draft pick this year so, whatever chances they have at winning the lottery, they will take.

The Panthers got back the pick they originally traded to the Chicago Blackhawks in the Seth Jones/Spencer Knight trade of last March by virtue of it being one of the top 10 picks in this year’s draft.

The first-round selection that was traded to Chicago was on the condition that it would not be a top-10 pick; the Panthers, right now, have the No. 8 pick and can fall no further than No. 10 since only two teams (if any) can jump ahead of Florida.

Of course, the Panthers could move all the way up to the very top of the draft.

The NHL announced Saturday that the 2026 Draft Lottery will be held May 5 at the NHL Network studio in Secaucus, N.J.

It will be broadcast live on ESPN.

According to the NHL, this year’s Draft Lottery broadcast will again feature a live drawing of the lottery balls which allows viewers to see in real time the results of the lottery.

As each lottery ball is drawn, odds change and teams are eliminated. The viewing audience learns which clubs are still in the running in real time.

The lottery will determine the top 16 picks for the 2026 NHL Draft and will be conducted in two phases: The first will be to determine who gets the first overall pick; the second to determine the second overall pick.

Since a team can only move up 10 spots, only the bottom 11 teams in the standings can win the top pick. The 12th team could move up to No. 2.

The Vancouver Canucks had the worst record in the league this season, and will have an 18.5 percent chance at winning the top overall pick.

Odds, obviously, go down from there.

At No. 8, the Panthers have a 6 percent chance of laying claim to the top pick in the draft.

2026 NHL Draft Lottery Odds // Courtesy NHL

The Panthers have not had the top pick in the draft since taking Aaron Ekblad No. 1 in 2014.

Florida has had two No. 1 picks in franchise history: Ekblad and Ed Jovanovski (1994). Ironically, both are defenseman from Windsor, Ontario.

The Panthers, however, have won the Draft Lottery a few other times since it was instituted in 1995.

Florida moved from third to first in 2002 but traded it to the Columbus Blue Jackets (Rick Nash) and moved down to No. 3 where it took Jay Bouwmeester.

The next year, the Panthers moved from second to first in the lottery — and again traded it, this time to the Penguins (Marc-Andre Fleury). Florida again took the third pick, selecting Nathan Horton.

Because they won the lottery in 2002 and 2003, the Panthers were not allowed to participate in the 2005 Draft Lottery which was won by the Penguins.

They did not trade it to the Panthers, and selected Sidney Crosby.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON