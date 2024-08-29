2024 Stanley Cup Champions
Gus Forsling: Star Continues to Rise with the Florida Panthers
Of all the players who became breakout stars during the Florida Panthers run to the Stanley Cup championship this year, few saw their stock rise more than defenseman Gus Forsling.
Sure, those who have watched the Panthers over the past couple of years realize how good Forsling is.
Now, it seems, everyone does.
On Wednesday night, NHL Network unveiled their Top 20 defensemen and, for the first time, Forsling was included — all the way at No. 6.
Not only has Forsling evolved into Florida’s top defenseman since the Panthers plucked him off waivers from Carolina before the start of the abbreviated 2021 season, but he has become one of the top d-men in all of the NHL.
