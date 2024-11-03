Hangover? Florida Panthers Off to One of Best Starts in History

If the Florida Panthers are suffering from some sort of Stanley Cup hangover, they certainly have a funny way of showing it.

Aside from a couple of early hiccups, the Panthers have picked up right where they left off this past summer and are currently on one of the biggest heaters in the NHL.

After sweeping the Dallas Stars at the NHL Global Series in Tampere, Finland, the Panthers are off to one of the best starts in franchise history.

OK, so that may not sound all that impressive based on their history.

But after beating Dallas 4-2 on Saturday to improve to 9-3-1, Florida’s 19 points was tops in the Eastern Conference and only trails the Winnipeg Jets (20) for most in the entire league.

Florida left Finland riding a five-game winning streak with points in nine (8-1-1) of its past 10 games.

Not too shabby — especially considering what the Panthers have been through.

They ended the preseason in Quebec City, came home for their ring ceremony with the threat of a tropical storm off the Gulf Coast, opened with the Boston Bruins — then went on the road for four games.

Oh, and stars Sasha Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk missed a big chunk of the first 10 games.

With losses to Ottawa, Buffalo, and Minnesota, the Panthers have gone 7-0-1 against teams which were playoff teams last season.

“That’s hard, and we found a way to be successful,” coach Paul Maurice said Saturday. “That builds the faith.”

When it comes to historical starts, the Panthers’ current standing with 19 ranks fourth-best in franchise history.

The Covid-shortened season in 2021 saw Florida start 10-2-1 (21 points) which is the leader after 13 games.

The defending Eastern Conference champs started off the 1996-97 season with 20 points, as did the 2022 NHL Presidents’ Trophy winners.

How did the Stanley Cup champions start last season? Florida started 8-4-1 for 17 points.

After losing 5-2 in Buffalo on Oct. 12 to start 1-2, it is a safe bet everyone around the Panthers would take the record they have right now.

Maurice, of course, was asked about the perception of a Stanley Cup hangover both before the start of last season as well as this one.

Florida did not let off the gas after losing to Vegas in 2023, and have not done so after winning the Cup for the first time.

“The hangover concept? We don’t believe in it,’’ Maurice said at the start of training camp.

The Panthers came into the season as the odds-on favorite to repeat as Stanley Cup champions.

Although their odds have dropped to third-highest among most books, the Panthers have done a lot of which Maurice predicted before the season began.

Tkachuk, for one, spent his summer reveling in his team’s victory but saying it motivated him to keep on working to do it all over again.

“You get just this completely different source of energy, now you have a feeling of what it’s like and want it more,” Maurice said. “It’s hard to explain, but I don’t think we’re going to be short on energy this year.”

