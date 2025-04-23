He’s Back: Matthew Tkachuk Returns for Game 1 at Tampa Bay

TAMPA — Matthew Tkachuk is back.

Surprise!

Tkachuk will play for the Florida Panthers for the first time since getting hurt at the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off back in February.

He had been on long-term injured reserve since March, but was pulled off IR on Tuesday afternoon.

Tkachuk will start on Florida’s second line with Sam Bennett and Mackie Samoskevich against the host Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 tonight.

Coach Paul Maurice had said Tkachuk would be a game-time decision after he missed so much time.

Only Tkachuk had been practicing with the Panthers since Saturday.

He has said he is raring to go.

Last Wednesday, Tkachuk told Kay Adams that he missed playing and that he was ready to jump back in the lineup.

“I am just trying to peak sometime around Game 1,’’ Tkachuk said. “Looking forward to it.”

Indeed.

2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS

EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 2

FLORIDA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING