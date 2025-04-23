2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs
He’s Back: Matthew Tkachuk Returns for Game 1 at Tampa Bay
TAMPA — Matthew Tkachuk is back.
Surprise!
Tkachuk will play for the Florida Panthers for the first time since getting hurt at the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off back in February.
He had been on long-term injured reserve since March, but was pulled off IR on Tuesday afternoon.
Tkachuk will start on Florida’s second line with Sam Bennett and Mackie Samoskevich against the host Tampa Bay Lightning in Game 1 tonight.
Coach Paul Maurice had said Tkachuk would be a game-time decision after he missed so much time.
Only Tkachuk had been practicing with the Panthers since Saturday.
He has said he is raring to go.
Last Wednesday, Tkachuk told Kay Adams that he missed playing and that he was ready to jump back in the lineup.
“I am just trying to peak sometime around Game 1,’’ Tkachuk said. “Looking forward to it.”
Indeed.
2025 NHL STANLEY CUP PLAYOFFS
EASTERN CONFERENCE 1ST ROUND: GAME 2
FLORIDA PANTHERS at TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING
- When: Thursday, 6:30 p.m.
- Where: Amalie Arena, Tampa
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- National TV: TBS/truTV
- Streaming: Panthers+, MAX
- Radio: WQAM 560-AM; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Series Schedule — Game 1 at Tampa: Tuesday; Game 2 at Tampa: Thursday, 6:30 (TBS/Scripps); Game 3 at Florida: Saturday, 1 (TBS/Scripps); Game 4 at Florida: Monday, April 28, 7 (ESPN/Scripps); Game 5* at Tampa: Wednesday, April 30 (TBA); Game 6* at Florida: Friday, May 2 (TBA); Game 7* at Tampa: Sunday, May 4 (TBA).
- Regular Season Series: Tied 2-2
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 79-53-19, 10 ties
- All-Time Postgame Series: Tampa Bay Leads 2-1 (won 2021 first-round, 2022 ECS); Florida d. Lightning 4-1 in 2024 first-round.