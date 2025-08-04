He’s On the Game: Tkachuk Makes Cover of EA Sports NHL26

A few years ago, we championed the cause that Florida Panthers star Matthew Tkachuk should have been on the cover of the upcoming EA Sports NHL video game.

This came after Tkachuk joined the Panthers in a blockbuster deal, won NHL All-Star MVP, and helped lead Florida to its first Stanley Cup Final in 27 years.

Cale Makar was ultimately chosen to be the cover boy for NHL24 — but now it’s Tkachuk Time.

On Monday, the NHL announced that Tkachuk will be on the cover of the upcoming EA Sports favorite and much anticipated NHL26.

The photo, which you can see above, has Tkachuk smiling as he hoists the Stanley Cup on the Sunrise ice for the second time.

EA Sports may have revealed Tkachuk as their cover for the new game, but other details will become known in the coming days.

On Wednesday, EA Sports will release the first trailer for the game which could be released to the public sometime in September.

Tkachuk is the second Florida Panthers player to be on the cover of EA Sports popular hockey game.

In 1996, goalie John Vanbiesbrouck graced the cover of NHL97 following his phenomenal run to the Stanley Cup Final.

Randy Moller, long known for his work with the Panthers since their early days, made the cover of EA’s NHL Hockey ‘93 — or, at least, his back was.

Moller was playing for the New York Rangers and is seen on the cover of the video game clearing space in front of the net for goalie Mike Richter.

More FHN Coverage of the Stanley Cup Champion Panthers:

2024 STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS 2025

FLORIDA PANTHERS