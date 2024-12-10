Hot Florida Panthers Load Up Momentum, Streaks on Flight West

SUNRISE — It seems long ago that the Florida Panthers ended their worst cold spell of the season by beating the Toronto Maple Leafs the night before Thanksgiving.

In the six games since, the Panthers have 11 of the 12 available points with wins over the Leafs, two against Carolina, Philadelphia, and San Jose.

On Monday, the Panthers loaded up momentum, several streaks, and some milestones for the flight to Seattle where they kick off a five-game roadtrip tonight against the Kraken.

The Panthers are probably looking forward to January 25, when they play the Sharks again as part of another western swing.

Florida has won 11 straight against San Jose.

Saturday, the Panthers threw 52 shots on stoic Sharks goalie Mackenzie Blackwood — Florida’s highest shot total of the season.

It turned out to be Blackwood’s San Jose finale; he was traded to Colorado on Monday as the Sharks wrapped up their trip to Fort Lauderdale.

As far as the Panthers go, Matthew Tkachuk is on, as they say in the trade, a heater.

He has scored in six consecutive games, rattling off an astounding five goals and six assists for eleven points in the past three games in running away with the NHL First Star of the Week award.

“Obviously his skill set is next to none,’’ said Sasha Barkov, who also has points (four goals and nine points) in his past six games.

“The way he plays the game is exactly the way we want to play it. Simple, hard, get pucks to the net. That’s where he’s elite. He gets pucks to the net. Sometimeshe’s there by himself and he does those things. He’s been unbelievable for us.”

Sergei Bobrovsky has three consecutive wins, giving up just five goals.

The 28-save win against San Jose was his 408th career W, moving him ahead of Glenn Hall for 11th all-time.

He had more reason to glow after the San Jose game: Bobrovsky was coming off the high of the birth of his second daughter.

He was delighted to be back in action after missing two games.

“It’s a blessing to see how my second daughter was born. It’s a unique experience,” Bobrovsky said.

“I’m happy to be there with my wife and now I’m happy to be here with my other family.”

It was a milestone for coach Paul Maurice as well.

Maurice passed Jacques Martin to become the winningest coach in Panthers’ history with his 11th regular-season win.

He did it in a little more than two seasons.

It took Martin 246 games over three seasons; Maurice did it in 192.

“He knows how to prepare the team to win games and to play the right way,” Barkov said about Maurice.

“That’s the most important. He wants us to play the right way and then the wins will come. On top of that, he’s a great human being and easy to talk to. He knows how to handle every single guy in this room. We’re really happy to have him and happy to play for him.”

The Panthers will be able to see some old pals on this trip.

On Monday night, they were expected to give Brandon Montour and Josh Mahura their Stanley Cup championship rings at dinner.

Ryan Lomberg gets his later this week when the Panthers head to Calgary.

First, the Panthers need to concern themselves with the Kraken — which is playing .500 hockey and had a big comeback Sunday against the Rangers at Madison Square Garden.

Of the five games on this trip, Florida will play three teams currently holding a playoff spot with Seattle and Calgary right on the cusp of a wild-card position.

ON DECK: GAME 29