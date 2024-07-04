2024 Stanley Cup Champions
How the Florida Panthers Look if the Opener was Tonight (+)
The Florida Panthers open their defense of their Stanley Cup championship on Oct. 8 when they kick off the 2024-25 NHL season with a nationally-televised game against the Boston Bruins in Sunrise.
There will be plenty of pomp and circumstance that night as the Atlantic Division and Eastern Conference championship banners are unveiled before the big one hits the rafters.
The Panthers have gone through some changes since free agency opened Monday, yes, but the champs will still be very recognizable.
The question is: How would the Panthers line up if Opening Night was on the 4th of July and not the 10th of October?
