How the New-Look Florida Panthers Stack Up in the Atlantic (+)

The Florida Panthers will look a little different when the new season starts in October.

As will every other team in the NHL.

The Panthers head into the new season the defending Stanley Cup champions and it will be a challenge to get back to the heights they reached a few weeks ago.

Florida has won the Atlantic Division twice in the past three years, and, according to the oddsmakers are favorites to make that three in four.

Four teams from the Atlantic made the playoffs last season and, despite all the changes, those four are favorites to do so again.

How do the Panthers stack up with Boston, Toronto, and Tampa Bay two weeks into free agency?

Pretty well.

Today, we take a look at the four playoff teams from the Atlantic Division and how they look heading into the new season.

The other four teams in the division also made changes, but they will have a long road to make it into the playoffs.

We will look at them later this week.

Here is what the top of the Atlantic looks like right now:

1. Florida Panthers (1st place in 2023-24, Stanley Cup champions)