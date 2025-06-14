How to Watch Cup Final Game 5: Florida Panthers at Edmonton Oilers

It feels as if the Florida Panthers and Edmonton Oilers just wrapped up Game 4 of the Stanley Cup Final yet here we are, getting ready for Game 5.

The Panthers and Oilers have gone to overtime in three of the four games thus far, with Edmonton winning Game 4 on a broken play where Leon Draisaitl’s cross-ice pass ended up in the back of the net.

For the Oilers, chasing the Panthers is not the way they want to live.

In the first two games in Edmonton, the Oilers had a first period lead but spent a lot of time chasing the Panthers.

Connor McDavid says the Oilers need to get off to a fast start tonight and this Game 5 feels much different than it did last year.

In the 2024 Final, the Panthers took a 3-0 series lead before the Oilers forced a Game 5 in Sunrise.

Going into tonight, this is anyone’s series. First to get two wins gets the Stanley Cup.

“Being down three, chasing the whole series,’’ McDavid said. “It’s a chance to put ourselves in a good spot here tonight with a big effort. We’re excited. I’m sure they’re excited too. Everyone’s excited. It’s a big game.”

SCF GAME 5: PANTHERS @ OILERS

Tonight’s game is available on TNT and truTV in the United States, and Sportsnet, CBC, and TVAS in Canada. It can also be streamed on Max. Starting Goalies: It’s Sergei Bobrovsky vs. Calvin Pickard .

It’s vs. . Pickard has not started since Game 2 of the Round 2 against Vegas, but has played the past two games after Stuart Skinner got pulled.

got pulled. The Oilers, again, are changing up some of their lines with Viktor Arvidsson coming back in. Florida will have the same lineup it has run the past couple of games.

coming back in. Florida will have the same lineup it has run the past couple of games. Brad Marchand said being part of this run with the Panthers is special.

said being part of this run with the Panthers is special. NHL Betting Odds: The local book has Florida as a slight favorite (-115) on the money line. If you think the Panthers will win, a $115 bet pays $100. As far as the series goes, Florida is now down to -115 to win the Cup for a second straight year. So, to win $100 on the Panthers, you need to pony up $115.

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (2-2) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

17 Evan Rodrigues // 9 Sam Bennett // 19 Matthew Tkachuk

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 63 Brad Marchand

10 AJ Greer // 92 Tomas Nosek // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 5 Aaron Ekblad

77 Niko Mikkola // 3 Seth Jones

88 Nate Schmidt // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Mackie Samoskevich, Jesper Boqvist, Uvis Balinskis, Nico Sturm, Jaycob Megna, Evan Cormier

PROJECTED EDMONTON OILERS (2-2) LINES

93 Ryan Nugent-Hopkins // 97 Connor McDavid // 28 Connor Brown

92 Vasily Podkolzin // 29 Leon Draisaitl // 90 Corey Perry

53 Jeff Skinner // 19 Adam Henrique // 21 Trent Frederik

91 Evander Kane // 13 Mattias Janmark // 33 Viktor Arvidsson

27 Brett Kulak // 2 Evan Bouchard

25 Darnell Nurse // 51 Troy Stetcher

14 Mattias Ekholm // 96 Jake Walman

30 Calvin Pickard

74 Stuart Skinner

Scratched: Joshua Brown, Cam Dineen, Ty Emberson, Kasperi Kapanen, John Klingberg, Max Jones, Derek Ryan

Injured: Zach Hyman (wrist)