How to Watch Panthers at Bruins: Lines, Goalies, Betting Odds

The Florida Panthers will be in the spotlight tonight when they visit the Boston Bruins — even though Brad Marchand will not play.

Marchand took part in Tuesday’s morning skate, his first on-ice workout with his new team since the Bruins traded their captain to Florida on Friday afternoon.

He also met the media in Boston for the first time since the trade, going for almost 30 minutes.

As far as the Panthers go, the biggest on-ice news was the suspension of defenseman Aaron Ekblad for failing a drug test.

Ekblad got 20 games for being a first-time offender, and he will miss the final 18 games of the regular season and the first two games of the playoffs.

With Ekblad out, Seth Jones will get an expanded role.

He has already skated some with Gus Forsling, but they will now be defensive partners for the foreseeable future.

Dmitry Kulikov moves back with Niko Mikkola; Nate Schmidt, who played so well back on the left side, goes back to the right with Uvis Balinskis.

These defensive pairings are not set in stone, for sure.

But that’s what they are tonight.

And, Jones takes over Ekblad’s spot running the top power-play unit.

So, basically, it is if the Jones trade never happened — and he just slips into the role Ekblad was playing all along.

“It’s the next-man up mentality, that’s the system we play,” Jones said Tuesday. “Aaron is a big part of our team: special teams, 5-on-5, everything involved. It’s every defenseman’s job to be better, 10-15 percent better, and fill that void. We will definitely miss him.”

Said Paul Maurice: “It’s really just a swap out from the D we have run all year. … We kind of look like we did 10 days ago on the blue line. There’s no adjustment for us there.”

NOTES: PANTHERS @ BRUINS

Florida will again be without Jonah Gadjovich tonight because of a personal issue. Maurice said he expects Gadjovich to join the team during this road trip.

tonight because of a personal issue. Maurice said he expects Gadjovich to join the team during this road trip. How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local TV. The game can also be streamed on Panthers+ locally and ESPN+ nationally.

Tonight’s game is on local TV. The game can also be streamed on Panthers+ locally and ESPN+ nationally. Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky is back in net for the Panthers having allowed one goal in his past three starts; Boston starts Jeremy Swayman .

is back in net for the Panthers having allowed one goal in his past three starts; Boston starts . NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are favorites on the money line (-200) at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $200 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 65

FLORIDA PANTHERS at BOSTON BRUINS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (40-21-3) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

25 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 17 Evan Rodrigues

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 70 Jesper Boqvist

10 A.J. Greer // 8 Nico Sturm // 94 Tomas Nosek

42 Gus Forsling // 3 Seth Jones

77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

26 Uvis Balinskis // 88 Nate Schmidt

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Jonah Gadjovich

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body/LTIR), Brad Marchand (upper body)

PROJECTED BOSTON BRUINS (29-28-8 ) LINES

39 Morgan Geekie // 18 Pavel Zacha // 88 David Pastrnak

45 Cole Koepke // 11 Casey Mittelstadt // 95 Vinni Lettieri

92 Marat Khusnutdinov // 28 Elias Lindholm // 94 Jakub Lauko

19 John Beecher // 47 Mark Kastelic // 38 Patrick Brown

91 Nikita Zadorov // 20 Henri Jokiharju

6 Mason Lohrei // 52 Andrew Peeke

29 Parker Wotherspoon // 14 Ian Mitchell

1 Jeremy Swayman

70 Joonas Korpisalo

Scratched: None

Injured: Charlie McAvoy (shoulder) Hampus Lindholm (knee)