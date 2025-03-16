How to Watch Panthers at Islanders: Goalies, Lines, Betting Odds

The Florida Panthers have been riding Sergei Bobrovsky pretty good for the past couple of weeks, but tonight against the New York Islanders, Vitek Vanecek gets back in net.

The Panthers, in gearing up for the playoffs, want Bobrovsky to try and get three straight starts as many times as possible.

With the team getting into some back-to-back situations down the stretch, Vanecek should see some more work.

Last Saturday in his debut with the Panthers, Vanecek made 21 saves in a 4-0 blanking of the Buffalo Sabres.

With the Panthers not playing again until Thursday, expect Bobrovsky to get the start in Columbus and in Washington next Saturday.

Vanecek should get his third start with the Panthers on Sunday against the Penguins when the team returns to Sunrise.

Florida acquired Vanecek before the NHL Trade Deadline from the San Jose Sharks for Patrick Giles.

NOTES: PANTHERS @ ISLANDERS

Former Panthers defenseman Mike Reilly is back on the ice with the Islanders for the first time since Nov. 1. Reilly, who started last season with Florida before being lost to the Islanders on waivers, sustained a concussion and then had a heart procedure. Adam Boqvist , another former Panthers d-man lost to the Islanders on waivers, is hurt and will not play tonight.

How to Watch: Tonight's game is on local TV and can be streamed nationally on ESPN+ and locally on Panthers+.

Tonight’s game is on local TV and can be streamed nationally on ESPN+ and locally on Panthers+. Starting Goalies: Florida will go with Vanecek; Ilya Sorokin gets the start for the Islanders.

Florida will go with Vanecek; gets the start for the Islanders. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are slight favorites on the money line (-150) at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $150 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 68

FLORIDA PANTHERS at NEW YORK ISLANDERS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (41-22-3) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

25 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 17 Evan Rodrigues

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 70 Jesper Boqvist

10 A.J. Greer // 8 Nico Sturm // 92 Tomas Nosek

42 Gus Forsling // 3 Seth Jones

77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

26 Uvis Balinskis // 88 Nate Schmidt

41 Vitek Vanecek

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

Scratched: Jonah Gadjovich

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body/LTIR), Brad Marchand (upper body)

PROJECTED NEW YORK ISLANDERS (29-28-8) LINES

10 Simon Holmstrom // 14 Bo Horvat // 21 Kyle Palmieri

27 Anders Lee // 44 Jean-Gabriel Pageau // 11 Anthony Duclair

18 Pierre Engvall // 53 Casey Cizikas // 20 Hudson Fasching

7 Maxim Tsyplakov // 32 Kyle MacLean // 16 Marc Gatcomb

28 Alexander Romanov // 4 Tony DeAngelo

8 Noah Dobson // 6 Ryan Pulock

2 Mike Reilly // 24 Scott Mayfield

30 Ilya Sorokin

50 Marcus Hogberg

Scratched: Scott Perunovich, Matt Martin

Injured: Mathew Barzal (lower body), Semyon Varlamov (lower body), Adam Boqvist (upper body), Adam Pelech (lower body)