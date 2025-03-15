How to Watch Panthers at Canadiens: Lines, Goalies, Betting Odds

The Florida Panthers will try and keep the good times going tonight in Montreal, but the Canadiens do not figure to be hospitable hosts.

Montreal is a point back of Columbus for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference despite losing three of four on a western road trip which ended Wednesday night in Seattle on Brandon Montour’s goal 4 seconds into overtime.

The Panthers are 1-1 in the first two games of this six-game swing all against playoff teams or those right in the thick of things.

Florida will play at the New York Islanders, who are still within shouting distance of the wild-card race, on Sunday night.

The Panthers are 0-1 against the Canadiens thus far this season.

On Dec. 28, 23-year-old Jakub Dobes made his NHL debut and made 33 saves to shutout the Panthers 4-0 in Sunrise.

Dobes and former Florida goalie Sam Montembeault make a pretty good tandem.

Montembeault comes into the weekend at 2.87/.900; Dobes is 2.71/.907.

NOTES: PANTHERS @ CANADIENS

How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local TV. The game can also be streamed on Panthers+ locally and ESPN+ nationally. It will also be on Hockey Night in Canada.

Sergei Bobrovsky is back in net for the Panthers after beating Toronto on Thursday. Montembeault goes for the Canadiens.

is back in net for the Panthers after beating Toronto on Thursday. Montembeault goes for the Canadiens. NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are slight favorites on the money line (-190) at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $190 bet pays $100.

ON DECK: GAME No. 67

FLORIDA PANTHERS at MONTREAL CANADIENS

PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (41-22-3) LINES

23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart

25 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 17 Evan Rodrigues

27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 70 Jesper Boqvist

10 A.J. Greer // 8 Nico Sturm // 12 Jonah Gadjovich

42 Gus Forsling // 3 Seth Jones

77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov

26 Uvis Balinskis // 88 Nate Schmidt

72 Sergei Bobrovsky

41 Vitek Vanecek

Scratched: Tomas Nosek

Suspended: Aaron Ekblad

Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body/LTIR), Brad Marchand (upper body)

PROJECTED MONTREAL CANADIENS (31-27-7) LINES

13 Cole Caufield // 14 Nick Suzuki // 20 Juraj Slafkovsky

89 Joshua Roy // 15 Alex Newhook // 92 Patrik Laine

55 Michael Pezzetta // 28 Christian Dvorak // 17 Josh Anderson

51 Emil Heineman // 71 Jake Evans // 11 Brendan Gallagher

8 Mike Matheson // 45 Alexandre Carrier

47 Jayden Struble // 48 Lane Hutson

72 Arber Xhekaj // 58 David Savard

35 Sam Montembeault

75 Jakob Dobes

Scratched: Joel Armia

Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body)