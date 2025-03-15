Florida Panthers
How to Watch Panthers at Canadiens: Lines, Goalies, Betting Odds
The Florida Panthers will try and keep the good times going tonight in Montreal, but the Canadiens do not figure to be hospitable hosts.
Montreal is a point back of Columbus for the final wild-card spot in the Eastern Conference despite losing three of four on a western road trip which ended Wednesday night in Seattle on Brandon Montour’s goal 4 seconds into overtime.
The Panthers are 1-1 in the first two games of this six-game swing all against playoff teams or those right in the thick of things.
Florida will play at the New York Islanders, who are still within shouting distance of the wild-card race, on Sunday night.
The Panthers are 0-1 against the Canadiens thus far this season.
On Dec. 28, 23-year-old Jakub Dobes made his NHL debut and made 33 saves to shutout the Panthers 4-0 in Sunrise.
Dobes and former Florida goalie Sam Montembeault make a pretty good tandem.
Montembeault comes into the weekend at 2.87/.900; Dobes is 2.71/.907.
NOTES: PANTHERS @ CANADIENS
- How to Watch: Tonight’s game is on local TV. The game can also be streamed on Panthers+ locally and ESPN+ nationally. It will also be on Hockey Night in Canada.
- Starting Goalies: Sergei Bobrovsky is back in net for the Panthers after beating Toronto on Thursday. Montembeault goes for the Canadiens.
- NHL Betting Odds: The Panthers are slight favorites on the money line (-190) at the local book. To win with the Panthers, a $190 bet pays $100.
ON DECK: GAME No. 67
FLORIDA PANTHERS at MONTREAL CANADIENS
- When: Saturday, 7 p.m.
- Where: Bell Centre, Montreal
- Local TV: Scripps Sports — WSFL 39 (Miami/FtL); WHDT 9 (WPB); LAFF 36.3 (SWFla)
- Streaming: Panthers+, ESPN+
- Radio: WPOW 96.5-FM2; WBZT 1230-AM (Palm Beach); WCTH 100.3-FM (Florida Keys); SiriusXM
- Panthers Radio Streaming: SiriusXM 932, NHL App
- Betting Odds — Panthers Favored: Money Line (-190); Puck line (-1.5, +130); Over/Under 5.5 (-120/+100)
- Last Season: Florida won 3-1
- This Season (Canadiens Lead 1-0) — At Montreal: Saturday; Ap. 1. At Florida: Canadiens 4, Panthers 0 (Dec. 28); March 30.
- All-time Regular Season Series: Florida leads 58-40-11, 6 ties
- Up Next for the Panthers: Sunday at New York Islanders, 7:30 p.m.
PROJECTED FLORIDA PANTHERS (41-22-3) LINES
23 Carter Verhaeghe // 16 Sasha Barkov // 13 Sam Reinhart
25 Mackie Samoskevich // 9 Sam Bennett // 17 Evan Rodrigues
27 Eetu Luostarinen // 15 Anton Lundell // 70 Jesper Boqvist
10 A.J. Greer // 8 Nico Sturm // 12 Jonah Gadjovich
42 Gus Forsling // 3 Seth Jones
77 Niko Mikkola // 7 Dmitry Kulikov
26 Uvis Balinskis // 88 Nate Schmidt
72 Sergei Bobrovsky
41 Vitek Vanecek
Scratched: Tomas Nosek
Injured: Matthew Tkachuk (lower body/LTIR), Brad Marchand (upper body)
PROJECTED MONTREAL CANADIENS (31-27-7) LINES
13 Cole Caufield // 14 Nick Suzuki // 20 Juraj Slafkovsky
89 Joshua Roy // 15 Alex Newhook // 92 Patrik Laine
55 Michael Pezzetta // 28 Christian Dvorak // 17 Josh Anderson
51 Emil Heineman // 71 Jake Evans // 11 Brendan Gallagher
8 Mike Matheson // 45 Alexandre Carrier
47 Jayden Struble // 48 Lane Hutson
72 Arber Xhekaj // 58 David Savard
35 Sam Montembeault
75 Jakob Dobes
Scratched: Joel Armia
Injured: Kaiden Guhle (lower body)