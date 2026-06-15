The Carolina Hurricanes celebrate Sunday night after winning the 2026 Stanley Cup championship with a 3-0 win over the host Vegas Golden Knights in Game 6. // Lucas Peltier-Imagn Images

Three years ago, the Florida Panthers stood on the ice in Las Vegas watching the Golden Knights celebrate their Stanley Cup championship.

On Sunday night, the tables were turned as the Knights were forced into watching the Carolina Hurricanes celebrate their new championship on Vegas ice.

The Panthers used that memory of watching the Golden Knights’ wild celebration after their 9-3 win in Game 5 on June 13, 2023, to help them move on to bigger and better things.

As we all know, the Panthers won the Stanley Cup the next two years.

“I think we learned so much from that series,’’ Carter Verhaeghe said.

“Hey, they were the better team and deserved it more than us. That sucks living through it, but later, you realize they were better. We had a chance but we need to be better. We were too worried about running around in that series instead of focusing on winning. It sucks being that close and losing. There is no good feeling coming out of that. We were so close and it got away from us.’’

Vegas now goes into the offseason wondering how things went wrong after being suffocated by the Hurricanes in what turned out to be the final three games of their season.

The Golden Knights finished second in a crummy Pacific Division but rolled to the Stanley Cup Final with series wins against Utah, Anaheim, and a sweep of Colorado.

Vegas won Game 1 in Raleigh, and won a wild Game 3 to take a 2-1 series lead.

Only the Hurricanes stormed back.

Brandon Bussi, who started his NHL season in training camp with the Panthers, made his Cup Final debut to start the third period of Game 3.

The Hurricanes were down 4-0 after Vegas scored four in the second, but Bussi held things down as Carolina rallied to tie it and force overtime.

Carolina lost 5-4 in double overtime, but Bussi stepped in as the starter — and went 3-0 in his starts to bring the Stanley Cup back to Raleigh for the second time and first time since 2006.

Sunday, Bussi made 22 saves in Carolina’s clinching 3-0 win.

“Sometimes, you get lucky in sports,’’ said Carolina coach Rod Brind’Amour, whose team snagged Bussi off waivers from the Panthers before the season started.

“That was a lucky waiver pick up that happened at the right time. And, here you go. That’s also a good story about people who take advantage of an opportunity. It didn’t just happen; he had to make it happen.’’

Jordan Staal, who scored a goal in the first five games of the series, won the Conn Smythe Trophy as playoff MVP after winning the Cup for the second time.

Staal, Carolina’s captain, also won it with the Penguins in 2009 and became the first player in NHL history to go 17 years from one Stanley Cup to the next.

The previous high was 16 years by Chris Chelios (1986/2002).

Staal is the oldest player to ever win the Conn Smythe.

“I believed in what we were trying to build in Carolina,’’ Staal said. “Just an amazing feeling to be able to build something like that. To top it all off with this, it’s an absolute dream, for sure.”

The Hurricanes ended up going 16-3 in the playoffs with two of the losses coming to the Golden Knights.

Carolina started out by sweeping Ottawa and Philadelphia before dropping the Canadiens in 5.

And, now the Hurricanes succeed the Panthers — a team they lost to in two of the past three Eastern Conference finals — as Stanley Cup champions.

”Greatest feeling in the world,” Brind’Amour said.

ON DECK: FLORIDA PANTHERS OFFSEASON