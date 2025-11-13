Injured Florida Panthers Tkachuk, Barkov Stay Busy with Workouts, Podcast

The Florida Panthers are going to be without injured stars Sasha Barkov and Matthew Tkachuk for the foreseeable future.

Both players are making use of their down time.

Barkov and Tkachuk are both on long-term injured reserve, with Tkachuk expected to be back in the Panthers lineup by January. Barkov had surgery to repair his injured right knee in September and could be out the entire season.

Only Barkov thinks he will play again this campaign, telling Miami Heat coach Erik Spoelstra as much during a visit to Miami Heat training camp last month.

Barkov is working on a daily basis to make a quicker-than-expected return to the ice and has been seen at the arena walking around not only without crutches but without the use of a brace, either.

Earlier this week, a fan spotted Barkov working out at Holiday Park in Fort Lauderdale where Florida’s training facility is located.

Based on the photo taken by Eddie Sposa and posted on Facebook, Barkov is doing more than just walking around the arena or doing upper body work.

The photo shows a shirtless Barkov minus any sort of a brace as he did some outdoor work on one of the fields at Holiday Park.

As for Tkachuk, he is also spending his days at the IcePlex and is said to be working hard toward a return.

Tkachuk, one of the first six players named to Team USA for the February Olympics, is joining forces with his younger brother Brady on a new podcast called Wingmen.

The weekly show will drop on Wednesdays throughout the season — with the first episode coming out today wherever you usually get your podcasts.

Speaking on ESPN’s Pat McAfee Show on Wednesday, Matthew Tkachuk said that he and his brother FaceTime each other a few times a week anyway — “now we’re getting paid to do it once a week. Are you kidding me?”

The Tkachuk show is being produced by Wave Sports & Entertainment which is the same company that puts out the hit podcast New Heights featuring brothers Travis and Jason Kelce.

