2024 Stanley Cup Champions
Have Your Say: Is Florida Captain Sasha Barkov a Hall of Famer?
With so little hockey news happening weeks before training camp opens, the NHL Twitter account created some summertime engagement Saturday by posing a simple question: Is Florida Panthers captain Sasha Barkov a Hall of Famer?
The obvious answer is, no, not yet.
But based on the majority of the responses on the Tweet, most figure Barkov will be once he retires.
And that is probably the correct assessment.
Barkov, the first Finnish captain of a Stanley Cup winner, is perhaps the best two-way player in the NHL right now.
The second-overall pick of the Panthers at the 2013 NHL Draft, Barkov just completed his 11th NHL season.
Not only does he now own just about every single important record in franchise history, but he recently won his second Selke Trophy which goes to the league’s top defensive forward.
Before Barkov won it in 2021, no Florida player had ever won the Selke. Expect him to win a few more before he is done.
Oh, and Barkov is right in the sweet spot of his career.
He turns 29 on Sept. 2.
“I don’t really have the words for what he’s doing for our team right now,” Matthew Tkachuk said after the Panthers beat the Bruins in Game 6 of the Eastern Conference semifinals.
“He is playing the best hockey in the world right now. He’s the best player in the world right now.’’
The original tweet from the NHL account had 130,000 views as of Tuesday night — with 150 comments.
Again, most of them said that, yes, Barkov will eventually make his way to the Hall of Fame.
He will also have his No. 16 retired by the Panthers.
That is as good as done.
As for the replies, there were only a few which went against the grain.
One, not surprisingly, came from what we can assume is an Edmonton Oilers fan.
@ReginaBoy38, who goes by Ethanol28Oilers, wrote: ‘Not yet, if he gets another selke or a few hundred point seasons then maybe.’
So what do you say?
Is Sasha Barkov a Hall of Famer — yes or yes?
Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.
UP NEXT FOR THE FLORIDA PANTHERS
- NHL Free Agency: Opened July 1
- Nashville Predators Rookie Showcase: Sept. 13-16
- Florida Panthers Training Camp, Fort Lauderdale: Possible start Sept. 17-19
- Florida Panthers Preseason: Sept. 22-Oct. 5
- Florida Panthers Opening Night/Banner Unveiling: Oct. 8 vs. Bruins
Yes he will be
Someone else in the replies to that NHL tweet said no and referred to the Selke as a “participation trophy”. Lol, they got ripped on pretty bad for that comment.
Didn’t see the tweet so not sure if any information was there, but I would prefer to see his current stats and how they measure up against others in the Hall to make a fair assessment.
I think one thing ( of many) that he has in his favor is that Florida should be good for a long time. Zito has locked up key core players and Florida will get more national exposure over the years which will help his odds, and possibly Tkachuck as well.
Assuming he stays near his current point pace and adds another Selke or two, he’s a lock for the HHOF.
Yes! No doubt about it.
1000% yes! He is the consummate professional and does everything right; on and off the ice. His talent as a defensive minded center who produces at both ends of the ice is impressive. He is consistent and makes every one else on the ice better. And find one player who doesn’t respect the hell out of him. It’s a silly question, especially now he has a ring! Not having a cup would have been the only blemish but now he does. He is a lock!
The problem is that we are not the ones voting. We have to look at it from the perspective of the Hall of Fame judges, and they may not see what we do day in and day out from him. Stats and national exposure will matter.
True. I’m biased, but I do think the one player that is universally respected league wide is Barkov.
Hecks to the yes.