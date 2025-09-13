Jack Devine: Nice First Impression with the Florida Panthers

Although training cap for the Florida Panthers has not officially started, Jack Devine made sure he is getting off to a good start.

Rookie camp and the subsequent Prospect Tournament is always a good way to grab notice and Devine did just that on Friday afternoon.

Devine, a Hobey Baker Award finalist last season at the University of Denver, scored on a pretty breakaway to give the Panthers a 2-1 lead on the Carolina Hurricanes at the Lightning’s Prospect Tournament in Wesley Chapel.

Carolina’s kids tied the score — but the Panthers prevailed 3-2 in a six-round shootout.

This is Devine’s first shot at training camp with the Panthers.

College players, you see, are not allowed to take part in prospect tournaments, rookie camps, or NHL training camps.

Devine has been at the summer development camps over the years, sure, but this is a different animal.

Everyone within the Panthers’ hockey operations department is watching these games.

Getting three shots at game speed before training camp opens Thursday morning cannot hurt, either.

“Obviously in Florida, there is a lot of success with two championships, and some of those things I was able to do in college,” Devine said on Friday before the Panthers took off for Tampa.

“Those winning instincts were kind of instilled with me, and I try to bring those little details that are important to having success and winning out there. I know they can translate pretty well.”

Devine comes to the Panthers after four stellar years at Denver.

After winning his second national title in 2024, Devine made the decision that instead of joining the Panthers, he would return to school for his senior year.

Denver failed in its bid to win a second straight championship, losing to Western Michigan 3-2 in the Frozen Four semifinal.

Not long afterward, Devine signed his three-year entry level contract with the Panthers — one that does not kick in until this season — and took a tryout deal with the Charlotte Checkers allowing him to get some AHL action right away.

The experience of playing for the Checkers during their run to the Calder Cup Final, Devine said, was quite beneficial.

“It was awesome and really appreciated the way that guys welcomed me onto the team made me feel like I was there from Day 1 even though I joined late,’’ Devine said.

“Obviously, it was very disappointing that we didn’t get the victory over Abbottsford … but I had a great three months there, and something I could take with me, not only for this year, but the next few years in my career.”

Charlotte coach Geordie Kinnear said he sees comparisons between the experience Mackie Samoskevich got being around the Panthers during their championship run in 2024 to what Devine got being with the Checkers fresh out of college.

“Samo spent the year with us in Charlotte, then got to be part of the taxi squad here,’’ Kinnear said. “He was watching the games, seeing the hunger those guys have and their positive impact to win. In the end, it’s priceless. I think it was huge for him.

“But you look at his college career, you know, he was a winner in Denver too. A lot of players can play, but you can’t win with some players. We want to teach these guys to be winners, and the environment allows us to do that.”

