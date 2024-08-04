Jaycob Megna Comes ‘Home’ to the Florida Panthers

Jaycob Megna was born in Broward County, but grew up in the Chicago area. He was a frequent visitor to South Florida, however, during the holidays and most of the NHL games he attended when younger were Panthers games in Sunrise on those vacations.

In a professional career which is now in its 11th season, Megna has played for dozens of teams from Norfolk to San Diego, San Jose to Chicago.

Now, he is back where it all really began after signing with the Florida Panthers.

“It’s really special especially because most of my career has been out west so it’s nice to get back to the east coast, be close to family, and you can’t be any closer than this,” Megna said. “It is something I am really looking forward to, and something I am trying to make the most of.’’

Megna was back in Plantation on Saturday as part of the team’s Summer Reading Tour at the West Regional Library off Broward Boulevard.

After reading to the kids who gathered in front of them, and spending time talking and signing autographs for them, he told a member of the Panthers staff that he would like to do more such events.

For someone who has traveled for work as much as he has — Megna left Chicago to play college hockey at the University of Nebraska-Omaha before going pro in Norfolk, Virginia — it is nice to have roots somewhere.

And, as was the case last year in Chicago, Megna is back in a place where he has plenty. His uncle Paul, for instance, was the long-time athletic director at Cooper City High School.

“We always came back for Christmas and we always went to a game,” said Megna, whose older brother Jayson is a forward with the Colorado Avalanche and has played in 201 NHL games.

“Obviously, there have been good years and bad years, but even just being from here, it was a pretty proud moment seeing them win the Cup. They have grown the game so much down here, it is special to see that out in the community.

“I went to a couple of Blackhawks games as a kid and also to Panthers games, so, it was always near and dear to my heart. I’m pretty sure there are pictures of me as a kid in a Panthers jersey and stuff like that. This is always a team I loved. Back then, you didn’t care who won or lost, you were just having fun as a kid.”

Megna is no stranger to the Panthers, having spent the past 10 offseasons in Fort Lauderdale training with players in Coral Springs.

Last year, he played 44 games for the Chicago Blackhawks — his third straight season of playing 40-plus NHL games after doing so from 2021-23 with the San Jose Sharks.

Megna, 31, signed a one-year, two-way deal with the Panthers last month and will probably see time with the Charlotte Checkers.

But there is an opportunity to play with the Panthers, a team which recently lost Oliver Ekman-Larsson and Brandon Montour to free agency.

Florida signed Nate Schmidt and Adam Boqvist to help fill those slots — but there will be at least one spot up for grabs.

“After winning, they lost a lot of good players — and, deservedly so,” Megna said. “There is an opportunity here to play a role and hopefully keep winning. It was a win-win on that side. It is nice to be on the east coast and be close to family. Being in Chicago was great because I did kind of grow up there. I am making my way through now and playing in places that are very important to me and mean a lot to me.”

