Jonathan Huberdeau leads, gets physical with Florida Panthers

For Jonathan Huberdeau, the motivation is clear. His goal is to win a Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers.

He emphasized as much when he became the only player to hit 500 points in a Panthers uniform in mid-October.

“I’m fortunate that it’s my tenth year here,’’ he said, “and that the owner (Vinnie Viola) believes in us.

“Me, Ekblad and Barkov are the same core group. We (had not) been winning a lot and he still believes in us. Now is the time for us to show up.

“Obviously, it’s cool about the points, but that’s not what we’re worried about. We want to win as a team and that’s all that matters.”