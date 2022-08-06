Jonathan Huberdeau ‘Excited’ to play with Calgary Flames

The Calgary Flames really got their man late Thursday night when they announced an eight-year contract extension with former Florida Panthers star Jonathan Huberdeau.

The contract, which will pay Huberdeau on average of $10.5 million per season starting in 2023, is the largest in Calgary history.

On Friday, Huberdeau spoke about the new deal — and what he is looking forward to with his new team.

Although Huberdeau said he doesn’t know much about Calgary as a city, “it’s the team that traded for me and you want to play for a team that wants you,” Huberdeau said per Sportsnet.

“Talking to all the management, they seem really excited and it made up my mind.

“I want to play there. I want to play in Calgary and we got it done. I’m really excited and I’m just excited to get going now. The business side is out of it now is just to go win some games.”

The Panthers traded Huberdeau and MacKenzie Weegar to the Flames last month for Matthew Tkachuk.

Because Tkachuk was a restricted free agent whom the Flames had already elected to take to arbitration, he could only sign the max eight-year deal with Calgary — which he did, making it the first sign-and-trade in NHL history.

Tkachuk’s eight-year deal, which averages $9.5 million per season, was negotiated with the Panthers.

PANTHERLAND

Huberdeau’s big deal was released after 11 p.m. in the east on Thursday night and will almost surely see him end his career with the Calgary Flames.

— Ryan Lomberg is one of the Panthers’ energy sources but with all the changes among the team forwards, can he move up from the fourth line this season?

— You can check out the second episode of the FHN podcast on all of your favorite places where podcasts are found — including Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts and Amazon Podcasts.

Or, just watch it on the FHN YouTube channel or click on the embedded link below.

— With rookie camp coming up in a couple of weeks, top Florida Panthers prospect Justin Sourdif will not be part of Team Canada at the World Juniors.

We expect Mackie Samoskevich to be with Team USA, however.

— The Florida Panthers reportedly wanted to trade up in the 2016 draft to get Charlie McAvoy at No. 14. They did not and took Henrik Borgstrom instead.

—The Florida Panthers made arguably the biggest trade the NHL has seen in at least a decade — and you guys had a lot to say about it.

Colby reacts to your takes in the second edition of ‘Florida Panthers Temp Check‘

NATIONAL HOCKEY NOW

With looking like the New York Islanders will sign Nazem Kadri, how does that affect the rest of the lineup — most notably Mathew Barzal?

— Some Washington Capitals news as Tom Wilson is back on the ice.

— How the big deal Huberdeau signed will affect David Pastrnak and the Boston Bruins.

— If Phil Kessel is going to play in the NHL this coming season, he should stay in the desert because he would fit right in with the Vegas Golden Knights.