Florida Panthers: Jonathan Huberdeau honored by NHL (again)

CORAL SPRINGS — Florida Panthers star forward Jonathan Huberdeau was honored by the NHL for the second time this season as he was named one of the three stars of the week.

Huberdeau, fourth in the NHL with 41 points, was named the third star of the week after scoring eight points in the Panthers’ past two victories over Tampa Bay and Montreal.

St. Louis Blues center Jordan Kyrou and New Jersey Devils center Jack Hughes were the other two players honored by the league.

On Dec. 6, Huberdeau was honored as the league’s top star after scoring nine points in three Florida victories.

“He is obviously a tremendous player,” Florida coach Andrew Brunette said Monday. “You guys have seen him throughout his career. I think he has carried us. We have gone through injuries, (Covid) and he has been the one constant. Him, Ekblad, Weegar and some other guys.

“They have kind of been the leaders of the group and have elevated their game to kind of keep us afloat by grinding when we are losing guys. For Huby, the past few years of working with him, has really taken on a leadership role.

“I think he has realized how good he is, how good he can be. He has dedicated himself off the ice — especially the past few years — to another level.”

The Panthers are going to have to lean on Huberdeau a little more on Tuesday night when the Calgary Flames come to town as two more players — Sam Reinhart and Mason Marchment — were placed into Covid protocols and will miss that game.

The team already lost Sam Bennett, who was suspended by the league for three games for a hit to the head on Montreal’s Cedric Paquette, so they’ll be down three forwards.

FLORIDA PANTHERS ON DECK

CALGARY FLAMES AT FLORIDA PANTHERS